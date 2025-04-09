Scottie Scheffler will begin his green jacket defense when the 2025 Masters gets underway from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday. Scheffler, who finished four strokes ahead of Ludvig Åberg last year to record his second Masters victory, will try to become the first golfer to repeat as a green jacket winner since Tiger Woods accomplished the feat in 2001-02. Scheffler will have to stave off many talented 2025 Masters contenders if he hopes to rewrite the history books, with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele among the big names chasing the coveted green jacket. Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, is the +400 favorite (risk $100 to win $400) to repeat, according to the latest 2025 Masters odds, after climbing as high as +480. Scheffler is followed by McIlroy (+650), Rahm (14-1), Collin Morikawa (16-1), Ludvig Aberg (18-1), Xander Schauffele (20-1), Bryson DeChambeau (20-1), and Justin Thomas (22-1) on the PGA odds board.
McIlroy is getting 14.8% of the handle at BetMGM, while Scheffler is getting 12.1% and DeChambeau is at 9.5%. DeChambeau is BetMGM's biggest liability, followed by McIlroy and Aberg. At DraftKings, Scheffler is the top betting choice to hit a hole in one and have a bogey-free Round 1. Should your 2025 Masters picks include backing one of the 2025 Masters betting favorites, or should you target 2025 Masters longshots like Adam Scott (150-1), who won in 2013 over Angel Cabrera and was 22nd last year, or Patrick Reed (+9000), who won a green jacket in 2018 over Rickie Fowler? Before locking in your 2025 Masters picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters, its third Masters in a row, and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.
Now that the 2025 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2025 Masters predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau
One shocker the model is calling at the Masters 2025: Scottie Scheffler (+400), a two-time Masters champion and this year's favorite, fails to finish on top of the leaderboard. Scheffler dominated the field at Augusta National last year, besting the competition by four strokes en route to his second green jacket.
However, no player has successfully defended their Masters title since Tiger Woods accomplished the feat in 2001-02. Scheffler had the opportunity to repeat as champion in 2023 but settled for a T-10 finish, eight strokes behind winner Jon Rahm. Given his short odds against a highly-talented field, Scheffler is one to fade with Masters 2025 bets.
The model has also locked in its projection for Bryson DeChambeau (+2000), a two-time major champion. DeChambeau is one of the most polarizing figures in the game of golf. He disrupted norms when he came out and said he viewed Augusta National as a "par 67." However, DeChambeau played well at the Masters in 2024, securing a T6 finish, which marked the first time he'd cracked the top 10 at the Masters. DeChambeau's Augusta National debut came in 2016, when he earned Low Amateur honors. DeChambeau's 2025 Masters odds to win have been steadily dropping all week.
On the other hand, the model has examined Rory McIlroy's chances of winning his first green jacket. McIlroy (+650) is a four-time major champion but hasn't won a major since 2014, when he finished on top of the leaderboard at the PGA Championship and Open Championship. McIlroy opened Masters betting at +1200 and dropped heavily after winning the Players Championship.
With a victory at Augusta, McIlroy would become just the sixth golfer to complete the career grand slam. McIlroy has been close to accomplishing that feat on numerous occasions, including in 2022 when he secured a runner-up finish. He's already won two PGA Tour events this season, claiming victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Players Championship, so he'll enter the 2025 Masters full of confidence. See the full Masters projections from the model here.
How to make 2025 Masters picks
The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2025 Masters, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the latest 2025 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including the last three Masters and three majors in 2024.
2025 Masters odds, favorites
Get full 2025 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.
Scottie Scheffler +400
Rory McIlroy +650
Jon Rahm +1400
Collin Morikawa +1600
Ludvig Åberg +1800
Xander Schauffele +1800
Bryson DeChambeau +2000
Justin Thomas +2200
Joaquin Niemann +2800
Hideki Matsuyama +2800
Brooks Koepka +3000
Jordan Spieth +3300
Tommy Fleetwood +3500
Shane Lowry +3500
Viktor Hovland +3500
Patrick Cantlay +3500
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Robert MacIntyre +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Min Woo Lee +5500
Will Zalatoris +5500
Cameron Smith +6000
Akshay Bhatia +6500
Corey Conners +7500
Tony Finau +7500
Jason Day +8000
Sepp Straka +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Dustin Johnson +8000
Sergio Garcia +8000
Sahith Theegala +9000
Patrick Reed +9000
Keegan Bradley +11000
Tom Kim +11000
Justin Rose +11000
Sungjae Im +11000
Brian Harman +11000
Daniel Berger +11000
Matt Fitzpatrick +12000
Adam Scott +12000
Sam Burns +12000
Davis Thompson +12000
Phil Mickelson +12000
Billy Horschel +15000
Taylor Pendrith +15000
Aaron Rai +15000
Byeong Hun An +15000
J. J. Spaun +15000
Maverick McNealy +15000
Lucas Glover +17000
Thomas Detry +17000
Michael Kim +17000
Cameron Young +17000
Nicolai Højgaard +20000
Denny McCarthy +20000
Rasmus Højgaard +20000
Laurie Canter +22000
Max Homa +25000
Harris English +25000
Stephan Jaeger +27000
Nick Taylor +27000
Nicolas Echavarria +30000
J.T. Poston +30000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +30000
Joe Highsmith +30000
Cameron Davis +30000
Max Greyserman +30000
Austin Eckroat +35000
Tom Hoge +35000
Chris Kirk +35000
Nick Dunlap +40000
Charl Schwartzel +40000
Kevin Yu +40000
Davis Riley +50000
Matt Mccarty +50000
Jhonattan Vegas +50000
Matthieu Pavon +50000
Bubba Watson +50000
Adam Schenk +75000
Thriston Lawrence +75000
Danny Willett +75000
Zach Johnson +75000
Brian Campbell +100000
Angel Cabrera +100000
Evan Beck +100000
Hiroshi Tai +100000
Justin Hastings +100000
Rafael Campos +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Noah Kent +100000
Bernhard Langer +100000
Fred Couples +100000
Mike Weir +100000
Jose Maria Olazábal +100000
Patton Kizzire +100000
Jose Luis Ballester +100000