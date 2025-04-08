Scottie Scheffler will begin his green jacket defense when the 2025 Masters gets underway from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday. Scheffler, who finished four strokes ahead of Ludvig Åberg last year to record his second Masters victory, will try to become the first golfer to repeat as a green jacket winner since Tiger Woods accomplished the feat in 2001-02. Scheffler will have to stave off many talented 2025 Masters contenders if he hopes to rewrite the history books, with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele among the big names chasing the coveted green jacket. Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, is the +400 favorite (risk $100 to win $400) to repeat, according to the latest 2025 Masters odds, after climbing as high as +480 over the weekend. Scheffler is also +100 to finish in the top five, -300 to make the top 10, and -800 to crack the top 20. He is -1450 to make the cut.

Scheffler is followed by McIlroy (+650), Rahm (14-1), Collin Morikawa (16-1), Ludvig Aberg (18-1), Xander Schauffele (20-1), and Bryson DeChambeau (20-1) on the PGA odds board. McIlroy is getting 14.8% of the handle at BetMGM, while Scheffler is getting 12.1% and DeChambeau is at 9.5%. DeChambeau is BetMGM's biggest liability, followed by McIlroy and Aberg. Should your 2025 Masters picks include backing one of the favorites, or should you target a longshot like Adam Scott (150-1), who won the Masters in 2013 and was 22nd last year? Before locking in your 2025 Masters picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

2025 Masters predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau

One shocker the model is calling at the Masters 2025: Scottie Scheffler (+400), a two-time Masters champion and this year's favorite, fails to finish on top of the leaderboard. Scheffler dominated the field at Augusta National last year, besting the competition by four strokes en route to his second green jacket.

However, no player has successfully defended their Masters title since Tiger Woods accomplished the feat in 2001-02. Scheffler had the opportunity to repeat as champion in 2023 but settled for a T-10 finish, eight strokes behind winner Jon Rahm. Given his extremely short odds, Scheffler is one to fade with Masters 2025 bets.

The model has also locked in its projection for Bryson DeChambeau (+2000), a two-time major champion. DeChambeau is one of the most polarizing figures in the game of golf. He disrupted norms when he came out and said he viewed Augusta National as a "par 67." However, DeChambeau played well at the Masters in 2024, securing a T6 finish, which marked the first time he'd cracked the top 10 at the Masters. DeChambeau's Augusta National debut came in 2016 when he earned Low Amateur honors.

On the other hand, the model has examined Rory McIlroy's chances of winning his first green jacket. McIlroy (+650) is a four-time major champion but hasn't won a major since 2014 when he finished on top of the leaderboard at the PGA Championship and Open Championship.

With a victory at Augusta, McIlroy would become just the sixth golfer to complete the career grand slam. McIlroy has been close to accomplishing that feat on numerous occasions, including in 2022 when he secured a runner-up finish. He's already won two PGA Tour events this season, claiming victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship, so he'll enter the 2025 Masters full of confidence.

2025 Masters odds, favorites

