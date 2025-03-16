Scottie Scheffler will begin his green jacket defense when the 2025 Masters gets underway from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 10. Scheffler, who finished four strokes ahead of Ludvig Åberg last year to record his second Masters victory, will try to become the first golfer to repeat as a green jacket winner since Tiger Woods accomplished the feat in 2001-02. Scheffler will have to stave off many serious 2025 Masters contenders if he hopes to rewrite the history books with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele among the big names chasing the coveted green jacket.

Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, is the +470 favorite (risk $100 to win $470) to repeat, according to the latest 2025 Masters odds. He's followed by McIlroy (+800), Åberg (+1200), Schauffele (+1300), Rahm (+1300), and Collin Morikawa (+1700) on the PGA odds board.

2025 Masters predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau

One shocker the model is calling at the Masters 2025: Rory McIlroy (8-1), a 27-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, will fail to finish on top of the leaderboard and won't even crack the top five. McIlroy is a four-time major champion but hasn't won a major since 2014 when he finished on top of the leaderboard at the PGA Championship and Open Championship.

With a victory at Augusta, McIlroy would become just the sixth golfer to complete the career grand slam. McIlroy has been close to accomplishing that feat on numerous occasions, including in 2022 when he secured a runner-up finish. However, he's missed the cut in two of his past four starts at Augusta and finished T22 at the Masters in 2024. Given his recent form at Augusta National, and his extremely short odds, McIlroy is one to fade with Masters 2025 bets. See who else to fade here.

The model has also locked in its projection for Bryson DeChambeau (22-1), a two-time major champion. DeChambeau is one of the most polarizing figures in the game of golf. He disrupted norms when he came out and said he viewed Augusta National as a "par 67." However, DeChambeau played well at the Masters in 2024, securing a T6 finish, which marked the first time he's cracked the top 10 at the Masters. DeChambeau's Augusta National debut came in 2016 when he earned Low Amateur honors.

On the other hand, the model has examined Scheffler's (47-10) chances to defend his Masters title. Scheffler had a historic run in 2024 which saw him record seven victories, two runner-ups and 16 top-10 finishes. Scheffler was extremely efficient in several statistical categories in 2024, ranking first in scoring average (68.01), birdie average (4.88), strokes gained: approach to green (1.269), strokes gained: total (2.496) and putting average (1.680).

He's got off to a bit of a slow start compared to those lofty standards in 2025. Scheffler has yet to record a victory through his first four PGA Tour starts but did finish T3 at the Genesis Invitational in February. Scheffler has never finished worse than T19 at the Masters in his career, so there's plenty to like but also to question regarding Scheffler at his price in 2025 Masters bets. See the full Masters projections from the model here.

2025 Masters odds, favorites

Scottie Scheffler +470

Rory McIlroy +800

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Xander Schauffele +1300

Jon Rahm +1300

Collin Morikawa +1900

Bryson DeChambeau +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2300

Justin Thomas +2800

Brooks Koepka +3100

Jordan Spieth +3200

Patrick Cantlay +3200

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Joaquin Niemann +3300

Shane Lowry +3800

Tommy Fleetwood +3900

Will Zalatoris +4900

Cameron Smith +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Russell Henley +5500

Dustin Johnson +5500

Maverick McNealy +5500

Jason Day +6000

Viktor Hovland +6500

Tom Kim +6500

Sahith Theegala +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Robert MacIntyre +7000

Wyndham Clark +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Max Homa +7500

Sam Burns +7500

Sepp Straka +8000

Matt Fitzpatrick +8500

Cameron Young +8500

Min Woo Lee +8500

Rickie Fowler +8500

Patrick Reed +9000

Justin Rose +10000

Max Greyserman +10000

Nicolai Hojgaard +12000

Sergio Garcia +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Rasmus Hojgaard +12000

Adam Scott +13000

Si Woo Kim +13000

Brian Harman +13000

Keegan Bradley +14000

Taylor Pendrith +14000

Billy Horschel +15000

Thomas Detry +15000

Jake Knapp +16000

Nick Dunlap +16000

Thriston Lawrence +16000

Byeong Hun An +18000

Cameron Davis +19000

Harris English +19000

Phil Mickelson +20000