Scottie Scheffler will begin his green jacket defense when the 2025 Masters gets underway from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 10. Scheffler, who finished four strokes ahead of Ludvig Åberg last year to record his second Masters victory, will try to become the first golfer to repeat as a green jacket winner since Tiger Woods accomplished the feat in 2001-02. Scheffler will have to stave off many serious 2025 Masters contenders if he hopes to rewrite the history books with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele among the big names chasing the coveted green jacket.

Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, is the +380 favorite (risk $100 to win $380) to repeat, according to the latest 2025 Masters odds. He's followed by McIlroy (+750), Collin Morikawa (+1500), Åberg (+1700), Rahm (+1700), Bryson DeChambeau (+2100), and Xander Schauffele (+2100) on the PGA odds board. McIloy is getting 16.5% of the handle at BetMGM, while Scheffler is getting 13.6% and Aberg is at 9.2%.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters (its third Masters in a row) and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

2025 Masters predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau

One shocker the model is calling at the Masters 2025: Scottie Scheffler (+460), a two-time Masters champion and this year's favorite, fails to finish on top of the leaderboard. Scheffler dominated the field at Augusta National last year, besting the competition by four strokes en route to his second green jacket.

However, no player has successfully defended their Masters title since Tiger Woods accomplished the feat in 2001-02. Scheffler had the opportunity to repeat as champion in 2023 but settled for a T-10 finish, eight strokes behind winner Jon Rahm. Given his extremely short odds, Scheffler is one to fade with Masters 2025 bets.

The model has also locked in its projection for Bryson DeChambeau (+2100), a two-time major champion. DeChambeau is one of the most polarizing figures in the game of golf. He disrupted norms when he came out and said he viewed Augusta National as a "par 67." However, DeChambeau played well at the Masters in 2024, securing a T6 finish, which marked the first time he'd cracked the top 10 at the Masters. DeChambeau's Augusta National debut came in 2016 when he earned Low Amateur honors.

On the other hand, the model has examined Rory McIlroy's chances of winning his first green jacket. McIlroy (+550) is a four-time major champion but hasn't won a major since 2014 when he finished on top of the leaderboard at the PGA Championship and Open Championship.

With a victory at Augusta, McIlroy would become just the sixth golfer to complete the career grand slam. McIlroy has been close to accomplishing that feat on numerous occasions, including in 2022 when he secured a runner-up finish. He's already won two PGA Tour events this season, claiming victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players Championship, so he'll enter the 2025 Masters full of confidence. See the full Masters projections from the model here.

How to make 2025 Masters picks

2025 Masters odds, favorites

Scottie Scheffler +380

Rory McIlroy +750

Collin Morikawa +1500

Ludvig Aberg +1700

Jon Rahm +1700

Bryson DeChambeau +2100

Xander Schauffele +2100

Justin Thomas +2400

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Brooks Koepka +3100

Jordan Spieth +3200

Patrick Cantlay +3200

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Joaquin Niemann +3300

Shane Lowry +3800

Tommy Fleetwood +3900

Will Zalatoris +4900

Cameron Smith +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Russell Henley +5500

Dustin Johnson +5500

Maverick McNealy +5500

Jason Day +6000

Viktor Hovland +6500

Tom Kim +6500

Sahith Theegala +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

Robert MacIntyre +7000

Wyndham Clark +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Max Homa +7500

Sam Burns +7500

Sepp Straka +8000

Matt Fitzpatrick +8500

Cameron Young +8500

Min Woo Lee +8500

Rickie Fowler +8500

Patrick Reed +9000

Justin Rose +10000

Max Greyserman +10000

Nicolai Hojgaard +12000

Sergio Garcia +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Rasmus Hojgaard +12000

Adam Scott +13000

Si Woo Kim +13000

Brian Harman +13000

Keegan Bradley +14000

Taylor Pendrith +14000

Billy Horschel +15000

Thomas Detry +15000

Jake Knapp +16000

Nick Dunlap +16000

Thriston Lawrence +16000

Byeong Hun An +18000

Cameron Davis +19000

Harris English +19000

Phil Mickelson +20000