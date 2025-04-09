The setup for the 2025 Masters makes it appear as if the first major championship of the season will deliver one of the best such tournaments in recent memory. The two most outstanding players in the world arrive at Augusta National Golf Club showcasing incredible form, and the depth of talent making up the 96-man field is truly astounding.

That makes for a fascinating Masters odds sheet as reigning champion Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have separated themselves from the pack, but there are plenty of players beyond them that have the game to compete and win at Augusta National.

The Masters is unique among the majors from a betting perspective because it's the only event that returns to the same course each year. That creates meaningful data points that show who performs well at ANGC and who has struggled to figure out the formula to compete at one of the most pristine courses in the world.

CBS Sports first explores the top of the odds sheet -- from the two favorites to the top of the chase pack a bit further down that have plenty of reason to believe they could be slipping into a green jacket come Sunday afternoon. You can also keep scrolling to see the complete set of odds for the 89th Masters and check out 2025 Masters picks plus expert predictions along with an entire ranking of the Masters field from 1-95.

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

2025 Masters favorites

Scheffler (9-2) is the reigning champion who has won two of the last three Masters, quickly establishing himself as the perennial man to beat at Augusta National. While he has not yet won on the PGA Tour this season, he's yet to finish outside the top 25 across six starts in 2025 and has a runner-up in Houston as his most recent finish.

Then there's McIlroy (13-2), whose white whale just so happens to be a green jacket. His quest for the career grand slam has now dragged on for more than a decade, but he comes into this year's Masters in the best form we've ever seen him, winning twice in five starts to kick off the year. The stage is set for a duel between the two best players in the world with both seeking a piece of history. For McIlroy, it's the elusive career grand slam, while Scheffler can join a select group with three green jackets.

Other Masters favorites

There's a sizable gap from those top two to the rest of the top players on the odds sheet because all of the other top contenders have serious questions following them into Augusta. Collin Morikawa (14-1) is a two-time major champion who is consistently in the mix on Sunday but has neither won a major since 2021 nor a PGA Tour event since 2023. Bryson DeChambeau (16-1) had a phenomenal major campaign a year ago, but Augusta National has never been particularly kind to the bomber, most recently going from a Thursday lead in 2024 to a non-factor by Sunday afternoon.

Jon Rahm (16-1) won a green jacket in 2023 but hasn't gotten back to that elite level in majors since departing for LIV Golf. Ludvig Åberg (18-1) appears to be the next young star and had a runner-up in his Masters debut last year, but he still has to prove he's ready to win on the major stage at 25 years old. Xander Schauffele (20-1) finally broke through with two major wins in 2024 and has a great history in Augusta, but he has yet to recapture that form in 2025 after missing time with an injury to start the year.

Keep an eye on ...

While we all hope for a Scheffler-McIlroy duel on Sunday, golf doesn't always provide us with the A-story. With the aforementioned questions about the rest of the top seven on the odds sheet, the door could be open for a more surprising winner to emerge. Joaquín Niemann (28-1) carries considerable buzz into Augusta with two LIV wins early this season. Justin Thomas (22-1) has had a return to form after a down year and could reassert himself as one of the game's best with a second major win. Past champions Jordan Spieth (30-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (33-1) are always a threat to find their top form on the grounds at Augusta National, while Brooks Koepka (30-1) can join some elite company with his sixth major win.

2025 Masters odds

Scottie Scheffler: 9/2

Rory McIlroy: 13/2

Collin Morikawa: 14-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 16-1

Jon Rahm: 16-1

Ludvig Aberg: 18-1

Xander Schauffele: 20-1

Justin Thomas: 22-1

Joaquin Niemann: 28-1

Patrick Cantlay: 28-1

Brooks Koepka: 30-1

Jordan Spieth: 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 33-1

Viktor Hovland: 33-1

Min Woo Lee: 40-1

Shane Lowry: 40-1

WIll Zalatoris: 40-1

Cameron Smith: 45-1

Tyrell Hatton: 45-1

Robert MacIntyre: 45-1

Russell Henley: 50-1

Akshay Bhatia: 55-1

Corey Conners: 66-1

Dustin Johnson: 66-1

Jason Day: 66-1

Patrick Reed: 66-1

Sepp Straka: 66-1

Tony Finau: 66-1

Wyndham Clark: 66-1

Sahith Theegala: 80-1

Sergio Garcia: 80-1

Sungjae Im: 80-1

Maverick McNealy: 80-1

Cameron Young: 90-1

Tom Kim: 90-1

Brian Harman: 100-1

Justin Rose: 100-1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 100-1

Phil Mickelson: 100-1

Sam Burns: 100-1

Daniel Berger: 100-1

Adam Scott: 125-1

Byeong Hun An: 125-1

Keegan Bradley: 125-1

Nicolai Hojgaard: 125-1

Thomas Detry: 125-1

Aaron Rai: 125-1

Billy Horschel: 125-1

Davis Thompson: 125-1

Taylor Pendrith: 125-1

JJ Spaun: 125-1

Lucas Glover: 150-1

Max Homa: 150-1

Max Greyserman: 150-1

Rasmus Hojgaard: 150-1

Tom Hoge: 150-1

Laurie Canter: 150-1

Michael Kim: 150-1

Cameron Davis: 175-1

Harris English: 175-1

Nick Dunlap: 175-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 175-1

Denny McCarthy: 200-1

JT Poston: 200-1

Nick Taylor: 200-1

Stephan Jaeger: 200-1

Nico Echavarria: 225-1

Austin Eckroat: 250-1

Chris Kirk: 250-1

Davis Riley: 250-1

Jhonattan Vegas: 250-1

Joe Highsmith: 250-1

Kevin Yu: 250-1

Adam Schenk: 300-1

Charl Schwartzel: 300-1

Matt McCarty: 300-1

Patton Kizzire: 300-1

Thriston Lawrence: 300-1

Danny Willett: 350-1

Matthieu Pavon: 350-1

Bubba Watson: 400-1

Brian Campbell: 400-1

Jose Luis Ballester: 500-1

Justin Hastings: 500-1

Zach Johnson: 1000-1

Angel Cabrera: 1000-1

Bernhard Langer: 1000-1

Evan Beck: 1000-1

Hiroshi Tai: 1000-1

Noah Kent: 1000-1

Rafael Campos: 1000-1

Fred Couples: 2000-1

Mike Weir: 2000-1

Vijay Singh: 2000-1

Jose Maria Olazabal: 5000-1

