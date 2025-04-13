Rory McIlroy will try to complete the elusive career grand slam on Sunday in the final round of the 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. McIlroy sits atop the leaderboard at 12 under following a 6-under 66 on Saturday, putting him one round away from his first green jacket. He holds the lead over other Masters contenders like Bryson DeChambeau (-10) and Corey Conners (-8). World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and 36-hole leader Justin Rose are both at 5 under.

McIlroy is the -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100) in the 2025 Masters odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. DeChambeau (+260) is the only other golfer on the golf odds board inside of 15-1, so which golfers should you target with your 2025 Masters bets? Before locking in any 2025 Masters picks for Sunday, be sure to see the 2025 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters (its third Masters in a row) and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Now that three rounds are in the books at the 2025 Masters, SportsLine simulated the final round 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2025 Masters leaderboard.

Top 2025 Masters predictions

One surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Masters on Sunday: Ludvig Åberg, who is tied for fourth place, struggles on Sunday and finishes outside of the top five. The 2024 Masters second-place finisher entered this year's third round five strokes off the lead and got off to a rough start with two bogeys in his first four holes. He responded with four birdies in his final 11 holes to get back into contention heading into Sunday's final round.

However, the model does not expect him to stay in the hunt, especially since he finished outside the top 10 in the other three majors last year. Åberg missed the cut in each of his two tournaments prior to the Masters, so he has shown signs of inconsistency lately. With so many elite golfers near the top of the leaderboard, the model is going in a different direction with its recommended bets for Sunday. See who else to fade at SportsLine.

Another surprise: Scheffler, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Scheffler is the defending Masters champion and has won twice in the last three years, but the pressure is off him heading into the final round.

He had a disappointing even-par round on Saturday, failing to make a move up the leaderboard. However, the world No. 1 cannot be counted out, as he can rack up birdies in quick fashion and has erased large deficits in other tournaments. The model has Scheffler putting pressure on golfers like McIlroy and DeChambeau on Sunday, bringing value at his longshot odds. See who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Masters picks

The model is targeting five other golfers with odds of 80-1 or longer who will make surprising runs on Sunday, including one monster longshot that returns around 500-1. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's Masters picks here.

So, who will win the Masters 2025, and which longshots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2025 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including three straight Masters.

2025 Masters odds, Sunday contenders

See full Masters 2025 picks, best bets and predictions here.

Rory McIlroy -200

Bryson DeChambeau +260

Corey Conners +1600

Scottie Scheffler +4000

Ludvig Åberg +4000

Patrick Reed +8000

Shane Lowry +12000

Jason Day +15000

Xander Schauffele +20000

Justin Rose +25000

Sungjae Im +50000

Collin Morikawa +50000

Viktor Hovland +75000

Joaquin Niemann +100000