The 2025 Masters leaderboard is loaded heading into the weekend at Augusta National Golf Club. Justin Rose, a 25-time professional winner, is looking for just his second major victory. He holds a one-shot lead at 8 under through two rounds. He'll have to hold off a loaded 2025 Masters field following the cut that still includes Bryson DeChambeau (-7), Rory McIlroy (-6) and Scottie Scheffler (-5), among others.

McIlroy, who is looking to complete a career grand slam, is the +330 favorite (risk $100 to win $330) in the 2025 Masters odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. DeChambeau and Scheffler follow at +360, with Rose at +850. Everybody else is longer than +1000 on the PGA odds board, so which golfers should you target with your 2025 Masters picks for Saturday and Sunday? Before locking in any 2025 Masters weekend picks, be sure to see the 2025 Masters predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2025 Masters predictions

One surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Masters: Justin Rose, the leader at 8 under and one of the favorites, stumbles and falls completely out of the top five. He's one of the 2025 Masters favorites to avoid entering the weekend. Rose had some strong performances at Augusta National earlier in his career, but he hasn't shown much closing power in recent years.

Rose has missed the cut in two of his past three appearances at the Masters and has just one top-10 finish since 2017. The model is projecting that he won't be able to replicate the success of his first-round 65 as he drops back six spots on the final projected Masters leaderboard. See who else to fade at SportsLine.

Another surprise: Tyrrell Hatton, a 20-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hatton has progressively gotten better at ANGC in recent years, improving his finishing position in each of the past three Masters.

He finished T9 at Augusta National in 2024, the best performance of his career at this event, and he also has a pair of professional wins since that point, including one in Dubai this January. Hatton sits three strokes off the lead at 5 under, and his first-round 69 and second-round 70 show evidence of the consistency needed to contend over the weekend. See who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Masters picks

2025 Masters odds, weekend contenders

Rory McIlroy +330

Scottie Scheffler +360

Bryson DeChambeau +360

Justin Rose +750

Corey Conners +1200

Shane Lowry +1600

Tyrrell Hatton +2000

Collin Morikawa +2500

Ludvig Aberg +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jason Day +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4500

Xander Schauffele +5500

Matt Mccaty +8000

Rasmus Hojgaard +8000

Patrick Reed +10000

Tommy Fleetwood +10000

Sungjae Im +11000

Min Woo Lee +25000

Brian Harman +25000

Justin Thomas +27000

Michael Kim +35000

Sam Burns +40000