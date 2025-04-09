The first major championship of the year is rapidly approaching with the 2025 Masters starting on Thursday, April 10 at Augusta National Golf Club. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the 2025 Masters field and will try to defend his title. A win at Augusta would net Scheffler his third green jacket in four years and make him the ninth player ever to win three or more Masters titles. Scheffler is the +400 favorite (risk $100 to win $400) in the 2025 Masters odds after climbing as high as +480. The first 2025 Masters tee times are on Thursday at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Other top 2025 Masters contenders include Rory McIlroy (13-2), Jon Rahm (14-1), Ludvig Aberg (18-1), Collin Morikawa (16-1), Xander Schauffele (20-1), Bryson DeChambeau (20-1), and Justin Thomas (22-1). McIloy is getting 16.5% of the handle at BetMGM, while Scheffler is fetching 13.6%. The 2025 Masters purse will be revealed during the week of the tournament, but is expected to at least match last year's mark of $20 million and winner's share of $3.6 million. The winner will once again receive 750 FedEx Cup points.

With a massive purse on the line, it is imperative to nail your 2025 Masters one and done picks. Should you use this event to target a favorite like Scheffler or McIlroy? Would it make sense to take a long shot like Joaquin Niemann (30-1), Dustin Johnson (80-1) or Patrick Reed (90-1)? Before locking in your 2025 Masters one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. In fact, the model is up more than $9,500 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

McClure has been nailing his One and Done picks for the last two years, correctly calling Nick Taylor's epic win at the RBC Canadian Open as well as Scottie Scheffler's and Jon Rahm's victories as the Masters. More recently at the 2025 Genesis Invitational, a signature PGA Tour event, McClure' top One and Done pick, Ludvig Aberg, outlasted the field for an outright win. The 26-year-old took home a massive $3.6 million payday for himself and gave his OAD backers a huge bump in their pool's standings.

One of McClure's top One and Done picks for the 2025 Masters is Rory McIlroy (+650). The 35-year-old needs a win at Augusta National to complete the career major Grand Slam, and he will be looking to win his first major since the 2014 PGA Championship. In four total starts this year, McIlroy has notched wins at The Players Championship and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and he finished T17 at the Genesis Invitational and T15 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

McIlroy has 28 career PGA Tour wins, and his best finish at the Masters came in 2022 when he finished in sole possession of second place. He enters the 2025 Masters in top form, ranking first on the PGA Tour in both total strokes gained (2.289) and strokes gained off-the-tee (0.905). He also ranks third in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.684). McClure has McIlroy projected to be in contention until the end at the 2025 Masters. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2025 Masters One and Done picks who was outstanding throughout the 2024 season and is a 31-1 longshot. This player has championship pedigree and has the ability to win any tournament he enters. You can find out who it is and check out all of McClure's Masters one and done picks at SportsLine.

