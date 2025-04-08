The first major of 2025 will be decided when the world's top players head to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Golf's grandest stage, which gets underway on Thursday, will feature a star-studded 2025 Masters field packed with household names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth chasing a coveted green jacket. Scheffler can become the first golfer to win the green jacket in consecutive years for the first time since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world and runner-up in last week's Houston Open, is +400 to repeat according to the latest 2025 Masters odds at FanDuel after moving as high as +480 on Monday. Scheffler is also +100 to crack the top five, +1400 to lead after Round 1 on Thursday, and a robust -1450 to make the cut.

Scheffler is followed by McIlroy (13-2), Rahm (14-1), Collin Morikawa (16-1), Ludvig Aberg (18-1), Xander Schauffele (20-1), DeChambeau (20-1), Justin Thomas (22-1), Hideki Matsuyama (30-1), and Joaquin Niemann (30-1) on the PGA odds board this week. Scheffler is fetching 12.1% of the handle at BetMGM, while McIlroy is getting 14.8% (the most of anyone) and Aberg is seeing 9.2%. DeChambeau is the sportsbook's biggest liability, followed by McIlroy. Woods, a five-time Masters champion, likely won't play due to a ruptured Achilles and was 140-1 to win. Before locking in any 2025 Masters picks of your own, be sure to see the early golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters (its third Masters in a row) and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Now that the 2025 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2025 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2025: Scottie Scheffler, a two-time Masters champion and this year's sizable favorite, fails to finish on top of the leaderboard. Scheffler can become the first golfer since Tiger Woods (2001-02) to successfully defend his title with another win at Augusta National.

However, Scheffler has struggled mightily with his putter this season, ranking 79th in one-putt percentage (40.56%), 86th in strokes gained: putting (0.029) and 102nd in putting average (1.756). Scheffler's inability to drain putts has the 28-year-old ranked 91st in birdie average (3.95), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at the first major of the year. The model has found better values among the top 2025 Masters contenders.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 22-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Thomas is a two-time major champion and has recorded 15 career victories on the PGA Tour. He's a seasoned veteran who has all the tools needed to be in the mix at Augusta National. Thomas has finished T-12 or better in three of his past six starts at the Masters and has been playing well early in the 2025 PGA Tour season. He secured a runner-up finish at The American Express in January and the Valspar Championship in March. Thomas also ranks among the best putters on the PGA Tour, making him a strong value pick for your 2025 Masters bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 Masters picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2025 Masters Tournament, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including the last three Masters and three majors in 2024.

2025 Masters odds, favorites

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +650

Jon Rahm +1400

Collin Morikawa +1600

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Xander Schauffele +2000

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Brooks Koepka +3000

Jordan Spieth +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Robert MacIntyre +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Will Zalatoris +5500

Cameron Smith +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Corey Conners +7500

Tony Finau +7500

Jason Day +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Sergio Garcia +8000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Patrick Reed +9000

Keegan Bradley +11000

Tom Kim +11000

Justin Rose +11000

Sungjae Im +11000

Brian Harman +11000

Daniel Berger +11000

Matt Fitzpatrick +12000

Adam Scott +12000

Sam Burns +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Phil Mickelson +12000

Billy Horschel +15000

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Aaron Rai +15000

Byeong Hun An +15000

J. J. Spaun +15000

Maverick McNealy +15000

Lucas Glover +17000

Thomas Detry +17000

Michael Kim +17000

Cameron Young +17000

Nicolai Højgaard +20000

Denny McCarthy +20000

Rasmus Højgaard +20000

Laurie Canter +22000

Max Homa +25000

Harris English +25000

Stephan Jaeger +27000

Nick Taylor +27000

Nicolas Echavarria +30000

J.T. Poston +30000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +30000

Joe Highsmith +30000

Cameron Davis +30000

Max Greyserman +30000

Austin Eckroat +35000

Tom Hoge +35000

Chris Kirk +35000

Nick Dunlap +40000

Charl Schwartzel +40000

Kevin Yu +40000

Davis Riley +50000

Matt Mccarty +50000

Jhonattan Vegas +50000

Matthieu Pavon +50000

Bubba Watson +50000

Adam Schenk +75000

Thriston Lawrence +75000

Danny Willett +75000

Zach Johnson +75000

Brian Campbell +100000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Evan Beck +100000

Hiroshi Tai +100000

Justin Hastings +100000

Rafael Campos +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Noah Kent +100000

Bernhard Langer +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mike Weir +100000

Jose Maria Olazábal +100000

Patton Kizzire +100000

Jose Luis Ballester +100000