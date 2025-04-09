The first major of 2025 will be decided when the world's top players head to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Golf's grandest stage, which gets underway on Thursday, will feature a star-studded 2025 Masters field packed with household names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth chasing a coveted green jacket. Scheffler can become the first golfer to win the green jacket in consecutive years for the first time since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, is +400 in the latest 2025 Masters odds to repeat at FanDuel. The first 2025 Masters tee times are at 7:40 a.m. ET on Thursday, when Davis Riley (+60000) and Patton Kizzire (+100000) will let it fly.
In the current 2025 Masters odds to win, Scheffler is followed by McIlroy (13-2), Rahm (14-1), Collin Morikawa (16-1), Ludvig Aberg (18-1), Xander Schauffele (20-1), DeChambeau (20-1), Justin Thomas (22-1), Brooks Koepka (30-1), and Joaquin Niemann (30-1) on the PGA odds board this week. At DraftKings, Scheffler is getting 8% of the handle and 10% of the 2025 Masters bets to win. Where is Tiger Woods at the Masters 2025? Woods, a five-time Masters champion, won't play due to a ruptured Achilles and was 140-1 to win. Before locking in any 2025 Masters picks of your own, or entering any 2025 Masters DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see the early golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters (its third Masters in a row) and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.
Now that the 2025 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2025 Masters predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2025: Scottie Scheffler, a two-time Masters champion and this year's sizable favorite, fails to finish on top of the leaderboard. Scheffler can become the first golfer since Tiger Woods (2001-02) to successfully defend his title with another win at Augusta National.
However, Scheffler has struggled mightily with his putter this season, ranking 79th in one-putt percentage (40.56%), 86th in strokes gained: putting (0.029) and 102nd in putting average (1.756). Scheffler's inability to drain putts has the 28-year-old ranked 91st in birdie average (3.95), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at the first major of the year. The model has found better values among the top 2025 Masters contenders.
Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 22-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Thomas is a two-time major champion and has recorded 15 career victories on the PGA Tour. He's a seasoned veteran who has all the tools needed to be in the mix at Augusta National. Thomas has finished T-12 or better in three of his past six starts at the Masters and has been playing well early in the 2025 PGA Tour season. He secured a runner-up finish at The American Express in January and the Valspar Championship in March. Thomas also ranks among the best putters on the PGA Tour, making him a strong value pick for your 2025 Masters bets. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2025 Masters picks
The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2025 Masters Tournament, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including the last three Masters and three majors in 2024.
2025 Masters odds, favorites
Get full 2025 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.
Scottie Scheffler +400
Rory McIlroy +650
Jon Rahm +1400
Collin Morikawa +1600
Ludvig Åberg +1800
Xander Schauffele +2000
Bryson DeChambeau +2000
Justin Thomas +2200
Joaquin Niemann +2800
Hideki Matsuyama +2800
Brooks Koepka +3000
Jordan Spieth +3300
Tommy Fleetwood +3500
Shane Lowry +3500
Viktor Hovland +3500
Patrick Cantlay +3500
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Robert MacIntyre +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Min Woo Lee +5500
Will Zalatoris +5500
Cameron Smith +6000
Akshay Bhatia +6500
Corey Conners +7500
Tony Finau +7500
Jason Day +8000
Sepp Straka +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Dustin Johnson +8000
Sergio Garcia +8000
Sahith Theegala +9000
Patrick Reed +9000
Keegan Bradley +11000
Tom Kim +11000
Justin Rose +11000
Sungjae Im +11000
Brian Harman +11000
Daniel Berger +11000
Matt Fitzpatrick +12000
Adam Scott +12000
Sam Burns +12000
Davis Thompson +12000
Phil Mickelson +12000
Billy Horschel +15000
Taylor Pendrith +15000
Aaron Rai +15000
Byeong Hun An +15000
J. J. Spaun +15000
Maverick McNealy +15000
Lucas Glover +17000
Thomas Detry +17000
Michael Kim +17000
Cameron Young +17000
Nicolai Højgaard +20000
Denny McCarthy +20000
Rasmus Højgaard +20000
Laurie Canter +22000
Max Homa +25000
Harris English +25000
Stephan Jaeger +27000
Nick Taylor +27000
Nicolas Echavarria +30000
J.T. Poston +30000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +30000
Joe Highsmith +30000
Cameron Davis +30000
Max Greyserman +30000
Austin Eckroat +35000
Tom Hoge +35000
Chris Kirk +35000
Nick Dunlap +40000
Charl Schwartzel +40000
Kevin Yu +40000
Davis Riley +50000
Matt Mccarty +50000
Jhonattan Vegas +50000
Matthieu Pavon +50000
Bubba Watson +50000
Adam Schenk +75000
Thriston Lawrence +75000
Danny Willett +75000
Zach Johnson +75000
Brian Campbell +100000
Angel Cabrera +100000
Evan Beck +100000
Hiroshi Tai +100000
Justin Hastings +100000
Rafael Campos +100000
Vijay Singh +100000
Noah Kent +100000
Bernhard Langer +100000
Fred Couples +100000
Mike Weir +100000
Jose Maria Olazábal +100000
Patton Kizzire +100000
Jose Luis Ballester +100000