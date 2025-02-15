The first major of 2025 will be decided when the world's top players head to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Golf's grandest stage, which gets underway on Thursday, April 10, will feature a star-studded 2025 Masters field with the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth among the big names chasing a coveted green jacket. Scheffler can become the first golfer to win the green jacket in consecutive years for the first time since Tiger Woods in 2001-02.

Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, is 4-1 to repeat according to the latest 2025 Masters odds at FanDuel. He's followed by McIlroy (7-1), Rahm (13-1), Xander Schauffele (15-1), Ludvig Aberg (16-1), DeChambeau (20-1), and Collin Morikawa (20-1) on the PGA odds board. Woods, a five-time Masters champion who did not compete in the Genesis Invitational, is among the 2025 Masters longshots at 140-1. Before locking in any 2025 Masters picks of your own, be sure to see the early golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters (its third Masters in a row) and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Now that the 2025 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2025 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2025: Rory McIlroy, a 27-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, fails to finish on top of the leaderboard and doesn't even crack the top five. McIlroy can become just the sixth golfer to complete the career grand slam with a victory at Augusta National.

However, the 35-year-old has been unable to get the job done at the Masters finishing T22 or worse in three of his past four starts at Augusta, which includes missing the cut twice during that span. McIlroy has failed to break 70 in 11 of his past 12 rounds at Augusta, which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at the first major of the year. The model has found better values among the top 2025 Masters contenders. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Thomas is a two-time major champion and has recorded 15 career victories on the PGA Tour. He's a seasoned veteran who has all the tools needed to be in the mix at Augusta National. Thomas has finished T-12 or better in three of his past six starts at the Masters and has been playing well early in the 2025 PGA Tour season. He secured a runner-up finish at The American Express in January and a T6 finish at the WM Phoenix Open in February. Thomas also ranks among the best putters on the PGA Tour, making him a strong value pick for your 2025 Masters bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 Masters picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 30-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2025 Masters Tournament, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including the last three Masters and three majors in 2024.

2025 Masters odds, favorites

Get full 2025 Masters picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +400

Rory McIlroy +700

Jon Rahm +1300

Xander Schauffele +1500

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Collin Morikawa +2000

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2100

Jordan Spieth +2800

Justin Thomas +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3100

Brooks Koepka +3100

Patrick Cantlay +3200

Cameron Smith +3600

Shane Lowry +3600

Will Zalatoris +3800

Viktor Hovland +4400

Tommy Fleetwood +4800

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Dustin Johnson +5500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Russell Henley +6000

Cameron Young +6000

Tony Finau +6500

Sahith Theegala +7000

Tom Kim +7000

Wyndham Clark +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Max Homa +7500

Sam Burns +7500

Jason Day +7500

Robert MacIntyre +7500

Rickie Fowler +9000

Patrick Reed +9000

Min Woo Lee +10000

Max Greyserman +10000

Akshay Bhatia +11000

Sepp Straka +12000

Nicolai Hojgaard +12000

Justin Rose +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Maverick McNealy +12000

Rasmus Hojgaard +12000

Adam Scott +13000

Si Woo Kim +13000

Brian Harman +13000

Tiger Woods +14000

Billy Horschel +15000

Thomas Detry +15000

Nick Dunlap +16000

Thriston Lawrence +16000

Keegan Bradley +18000

Byeong Hun An +18000

Taylor Pendrith +18000

Cameron Davis +19000

Harris English +21000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +21000

Thorbjorn Olesen +22000

Ryan Fox +22000

Kurt Kitayama +22000

Sergio Garcia +22000

Erik van Rooyen +28000

Nick Taylor +28000

J.T. Poston +28000

Eric Cole +28000

Austin Eckroat +28000

Phil Mickelson +28000

Chris Kirk +28000

Alex Noren +28000

Lucas Glover +28000

Adrian Meronk +28000

Seamus Power +28000

Denny McCarthy +28000

Matthieu Pavon +28000

Jhonattan Vegas +28000

Nico Echavarria +28000