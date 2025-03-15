The first major of 2025 will be decided when the world's top players head to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Golf's grandest stage, which gets underway on Thursday, April 10, will feature a star-studded 2025 Masters field packed with household names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth chasing a coveted green jacket. Scheffler can become the first golfer to win the green jacket in consecutive years for the first time since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. Scheffler also won the Masters in 2022, one of his 13 PGA Tour victories, and bested the field last year as a +325 favorite by four strokes.
Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, is +470 to repeat according to the latest 2025 Masters odds at FanDuel, up from +450 in recent days. He's followed by McIlroy (8-1), Genesis Invitational winner Ludvig Aberg (12-1), Rahm (13-1), Xander Schauffele (13-1), Collin Morikawa (17-1), DeChambeau (22-1), Hideki Matsuyama (23-1), Justin Thomas (24-1), Brooks Koepka (31-1), Jordan Spieth (32-1), Patrick Cantlay (32-1), Tyrell Hatton (33-1), Joaquin Niemann (33-1), Will Zalatoris (34-1), Shane Lowry (38-1), and Tommy Fleetwood (39-1) on the PGA odds board. Morikawa's 2025 Masters odds to win have been steadily improving. Woods, a five-time Masters champion, likely won't play due to a ruptured Achilles. Before locking in any 2025 Masters picks of your own, be sure to see the early golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters (its third Masters in a row) and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open.
2025 Masters predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Masters 2025: Rory McIlroy, a 27-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, fails to finish on top of the leaderboard and doesn't even crack the top five. McIlroy can become just the sixth golfer to complete the career grand slam with a victory at Augusta National.
However, the 35-year-old has been unable to get the job done at the Masters finishing T22 or worse in three of his past four starts at Augusta, which includes missing the cut twice during that span. McIlroy has failed to break 70 in 11 of his past 12 rounds at Augusta, which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at the first major of the year. The model has found better values among the top 2025 Masters contenders. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 24-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Thomas is a two-time major champion and has recorded 15 career victories on the PGA Tour. He's a seasoned veteran who has all the tools needed to be in the mix at Augusta National. Thomas has finished T-12 or better in three of his past six starts at the Masters and has been playing well early in the 2025 PGA Tour season. He secured a runner-up finish at The American Express in January and a T6 finish at the WM Phoenix Open in February. He was 17th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Thomas also ranks among the best putters on the PGA Tour, making him a strong value pick for your 2025 Masters bets. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2025 Masters picks
2025 Masters odds, favorites
Scottie Scheffler +470
Rory McIlroy +800
Ludvig Aberg +1200
Jon Rahm +1300
Xander Schauffele +1300
Collin Morikawa +1700
Bryson DeChambeau +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2300
Justin Thomas +2400
Tyrrell Hatton +3100
Brooks Koepka +3100
Patrick Cantlay +3200
Cameron Smith +3600
Shane Lowry +3600
Will Zalatoris +3800
Jordan Spieth +3800
Viktor Hovland +4400
Tommy Fleetwood +4800
Joaquin Niemann +5000
Dustin Johnson +5500
Matt Fitzpatrick +5500
Russell Henley +6000
Cameron Young +6000
Tony Finau +6500
Sahith Theegala +7000
Tom Kim +7000
Wyndham Clark +7500
Sungjae Im +7500
Corey Conners +7500
Max Homa +7500
Sam Burns +7500
Jason Day +7500
Robert MacIntyre +7500
Rickie Fowler +9000
Patrick Reed +9000
Min Woo Lee +10000
Max Greyserman +10000
Akshay Bhatia +11000
Sepp Straka +12000
Nicolai Hojgaard +12000
Justin Rose +12000
Davis Thompson +12000
Maverick McNealy +12000
Rasmus Hojgaard +12000
Adam Scott +13000
Si Woo Kim +13000
Brian Harman +13000
Billy Horschel +15000
Thomas Detry +15000
Nick Dunlap +16000
Thriston Lawrence +16000
Keegan Bradley +18000
Byeong Hun An +18000
Taylor Pendrith +18000
Cameron Davis +19000
Harris English +21000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +21000
Thorbjorn Olesen +22000
Ryan Fox +22000
Kurt Kitayama +22000
Sergio Garcia +22000
Erik van Rooyen +28000
Nick Taylor +28000
J.T. Poston +28000
Eric Cole +28000
Austin Eckroat +28000
Phil Mickelson +28000
Chris Kirk +28000
Alex Noren +28000
Lucas Glover +28000
Adrian Meronk +28000
Seamus Power +28000
Denny McCarthy +28000
Matthieu Pavon +28000
Jhonattan Vegas +28000
Nico Echavarria +28000