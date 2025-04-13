After a thrilling and at times gut-wrenching final round of the 2025 Masters, 72 holes was not enough to determine a champion. Justin Rose posted 11 under in the clubhouse with a scintillating Sunday 66 and watched as Rory McIlroy came back to him down the stretch, with a bogey on No. 18 resulting in a tie at the top.

Per Masters rules, when there is a tie for the lead after 72 holes, there will be a sudden death playoff -- starting on No. 18 -- to determine who will win the coveted green jacket and earn a lifetime invitation back to the Masters

Here's how it works.

Masters playoff format

Leaders at the conclusion of the 72nd hole will start on the 18th hole. If no winner emerges, they will then play the 10th and bounce back and forth between the two holes until someone steps up and earns the green jacket.

Holly, hole No. 18, is a grueling 465-yard par 4 that requires a pristine drive off the tee. It's a slight dog-leg left with towering trees on both sides of the second cut and a bunker complex, too.

Camellia, hole No. 10, is a 495-yard par 4 that is historically the toughest hole at Augusta National. It requires a hard hook to gain extra distance, and drives that go too far right leave a near-impossibly long second shot; drives too far left will likely find the trees.