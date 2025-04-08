AUGUSTA, Ga. -- When the task to rank the entire 2025 Masters field came across the desk, the initial thought was that there was no way anyone would parse the difference between who checked in No. 43, and let's say, No. 67. Then perspective prevailed with the realization that, in this day and age, anything that can be debated will be debated.

That is to say this endeavor has been undertaken with the utmost seriousness, not only for that one person who cares deeply about where each individual in this 95-man field stacks up against one another but because the Masters is the preeminent major championship on the golf calendar, one that we have all had circled since last August.

There is truly nothing like the annual voyage to Augusta National Golf Club in the second week of April, and the tournament has only increased in importance over recent years as it represents the first of just four meetings between the world's best players across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf.

However, the Masters is about far more than players of the present but those of the future and past as well. Stars in the making may have a designation next to their names this week, but they could well have a tally in their Masters win column just a few years from now. Past champions have a way of turning back the clocks, while debutants always seem to speed up theirs.

The Masters is a beautiful amalgamation of what has been, what could be and what will be. It's the 89th Masters featuring a field of 95 players who all believe at the onset of the week that they will don the green jacket come Sunday evening.

And you know what -- who is to say they cannot?

Let's get into it.

Watch all four rounds of the 2025 Masters with expanded coverage from CBS Sports. It starts Thursday with Masters Live as we follow the best in the world across Featured Groups, Amen Corner and holes 15 & 16. Watch those streams live across Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with extended broadcast coverage Saturday and Sunday from 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+ and 2-7 p.m. on CBS.

2025 Masters field, ranked

1. Scottie Scheffler (Won 2022, 2024): If there is a player in this era who can join the short list of back-to-back champions at Augusta National, it is Scheffler. The world No. 1 may not be as sturdy as he was this time last season, but he is rounding into form at the precise right time. Course management, strategy, a previous defense from which to learn, a four-time winning caddie next to him and immaculate memories all add to his physical gifts. A win would put him in the same company as Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as the only successful defenders and make him the ninth three-time winner and first since Phil Mickelson in 2010.

2. Rory McIlroy (2nd in 2022): Twice a winner before the calendar flipped to April for the first time in his career, the four-time major champion arrives with a reworked game thanks to a softer golf ball. The off-speed, flighted short irons have been a welcomed addition to the bag and a layer to McIlroy we may have not seen before, but unlike Scheffler, he has all the intangibles working against him in his 11th attempt at the career grand slam. He cannot play himself out of this tournament on Thursday like he has done all too often the last decade, and it will only get more difficult from there.

3. Collin Morikawa (T3 in 2024): Four of the last five Masters have gone to the best statistical player of the young season, and in 2025, that is Morikawa. Claims of "he can't close" add to the noise, but best believe he will bring his ultimate game come major championship season. He ranks sixth in strokes gained at Augusta National among those in this field thanks to three straight top 10s, including a date with Scheffler last year in the final grouping. He leads the world in total strokes gained, strokes gained tee to green and strokes gained approach. That's a tasty recipe for success.

4. Jon Rahm (Won in 2023): I reckon he's running a little hot with the lack of hype around his name the last year, and that could be trouble for everyone else. Rahm was woeful last season on the major stage, and he will make amends for that this year. He still hasn't finished outside the top 10 in a LIV Golf tournament, and he continues to drive the ball brilliantly. Last year, he served as reigning champion and faced the music regarding his move to LIV Golf. He won't have those external factors this week, and that's a positive.

5. Xander Schauffele (T2 in 2019): Is the form exactly where it needs to be? No, but I can't put the man in possession of not one, but two (including the most recent) major championships outside the top five. Schauffele posted the best approach numbers of his career in his last start out but will need to see the rest of his game catch up (and fast!) if he is to factor. He's three years removed from missing his last cut, and he could be on the doorstep of being the third player ever to carry three majors simultaneously.

6. Shane Lowry (T3 in 2022): It's a bold place in the rankings for Lowry, but we've got to keep your attention somehow. He seems to have figured out Augusta National the last few years, and he is hitting the ball as well as anyone. The Irishman ranks fifth in strokes gained tee to green and fourth in strokes gained approach. Oh yeah, he has rattled off three straight top 20s in major championships. If you are looking for someone sneaky to finish inside the top 10 of all four this year, Lowry is the pick.

7. Bryson DeChambeau (T6 in 2024): Did he figure this place out? That is the question for DeChambeau as he carded an opening 65 last season en route to the first-round lead and his best Masters finish. The speed and firmness of the golf course got to him over the weekend, but he shown to be a quick learner. Let's not forget he went T6, 2nd, Win in the first three majors last year.

8. Brooks Koepka (2nd in 2023): The good news is Koepka has made the cut in eight straight majors (including his win at the 2023 PGA Championship). The bad news is he hasn't finished inside the top 25 in any of the last five. He is a five-time major champion for a reason, and his game is coming around with a T7 in Adelaide and runner-up result in Singapore on LIV Golf. His putting was particularly brutal last season, but he has a way of converting those must-makes this time of year.

9. Ludvig Åberg (2nd in 2024): He'll go as far as the iron play will take him. After a great start to his season with a win at the Genesis Invitational, the Swede has slumped with two forgettable outings in Florida and a missed cut in Texas. Åberg's driver will set him up for success once again, but where he takes it from there may be a bit of a mystery. In four major starts, he has missed two cuts, finished runner-up at the Masters and held the 36-hole lead at the U.S. Open.

10. Hideki Matsuyama (Won in 2021): Matsuyama has been a weekend fixture at major championships as he rides an 18 made-cut streak into Augusta National. The 2021 champion started his year with a bang but has since struggled to keep up that pace. He seems to have a cooperative driver back in the bag; however, the iron play has cooled considerably since his heater in Maui. For our money, the man from Japan remains the best chipper and pitcher in this field.

11. Russell Henley (T4 in 2022): Henley is not the name many point to when looking at a statistical fit for Augusta National, but numbers be damned. He got off the schneid at a long and difficult at Bay Hill last month, and he is playing as well as anyone with four top 10s in his last six starts. The Georgia boy contended at both the U.S. Open and The Open last year, and he has made seven straight weekend appearances in Augusta, including his T4 a few years back.

12. Justin Thomas (4th in 2020): The game is there on the PGA Tour, but will it be there on the major stage? He ranks sixth in total strokes gained, eighth in approach and continues to gain strokes with the putter (!). That's a big deal. I've been much more lukewarm than others during Thomas' return to relevance, and it is due to that major championship form in particular. In the last 10 majors since his 2022 PGA Championship win, Thomas has one top 10 (Valhalla), no other finishes inside the top 30 and five missed cuts. The big left miss always seems to be lurking with him. That's no bueno at Augusta.

13. Jordan Spieth (Won in 2015): Hard to believe it is has been a decade since his green jacket. Spieth is currently operating on an every-other-year cadence at Augusta with finishes of T3, MC, T4, MC in his last four appearances. The game has been checkered with flashes of brilliance all around, and perhaps the artistry required around this place will be what causes it all to converge. His 70.95 scoring average is the best among any player to ever play more than 25 rounds.

14. Patrick Cantlay (T9 in 2019): His play has been generally underrated this season as the iron play and putting have returned considerably following a down year in 2024. Although he has eight top 25s in his last 10 majors, Cantlay got himself in contention for the first time in five years at last year's U.S. Open. I believe we will see more of that moving forward.

15. Tommy Fleetwood (T3 in 2024): The Englishman ranks top 10 in strokes gained tee to green and strokes gained approach confirming his certification in all things flushing. But will he convert that into a Masters degree? While nice to have in his corner, Fleetwood's ball striking can only do so much. His major chances will come down to his short game and his temperament in the moment.

16. Joaquin Niemann (T16 in 2023): The best player in the world down this far? How could it be?! Niemann's form around the world is undeniable with a couple early wins on LIV Golf, but he will remain at No. 16 (his best major finish, mind you) until he proves competitive when the best golfers in the world collide. He's far too talented to have zero top-10 finishes in 22 major appearances.

17. Sepp Straka (T16 in 2024): The native Austrian, who lives in Alabama and went to school in Georgia, has some serious game. Straka has been a better iron player than Scheffler so far this season and ranks inside the top 10 in terms of driving accuracy as well.

18. Robert MacIntyre (T12 in 2021): He is my pick for the next left hander to win at Augusta National. A pair of top 25s in two starts, MacIntyre returns for the first time since 2022 following a two-win season last year. He has made substantial gains both off the tee and on approach this season.

19. Sergio Garcia (Won in 2017): El Niño has been my Masters sleeper since the onset of the year, and he has not disappointed up to this point. Even at 45, Garcia drives the ball like a stallion and a recent putter switch has paid dividends on the greens. It's been a horrid run at Augusta since his win in 2017 with five missed cuts in six starts.

20. Patrick Reed (Won in 2018): The first-round leader at LIV Golf Doral, Reed ultimately finished T7. It marked his third top 10 in his last four worldwide starts, and when combined with his history in Augusta, his name is hard to ignore. He has four top-12 finishes in his last five trips to the site of his lone major victory.

21. Will Zalatoris (2nd in 2021): He seems like a Masters champion in waiting given his start at Augusta National with finishes of 2nd, T6 and T9 in three trips. After a mixed 2024 returning from back injury, Zalatoris has sizzled out the gates of 2025 with his iron play looking much more like his old self. He ranks inside the top 15 in that category on the year and is quietly chipping and pitching the golf ball as effectively as he ever has.

22. Viktor Hovland (T7 in 2023): As PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan often says, "Everything is on the table." A winner at the Valspar Championship, Hovland still sounded uneasy about the state of his game. The short-game numbers are putrid, but everything else is serviceable and capable of launching him into contention.

23. Cameron Smith (T2 in 2020): The wily coyote is enduring a season that has seen him put up his worst off the tee and approach numbers ever. Despite that, he finished inside the top 10 at Doral and should always be considered at Augusta National. He has five top 10s in his last seven starts and stands as the only man to card four sub-70 rounds in a single Masters.

24. Tyrrell Hatton (T9 in 2024): He has not shied away from airing his thoughts about this golf course, particularly last season, and it led to the best finish of his career, because of course it did. Hatton has all the physical tools to become a major champion, but does he have the composure? Perhaps ... but perhaps not at Augusta National.

25. Keegan Bradley (T22 in 2024): Love the U.S. Ryder Cup captain when the going gets tough, but he remains befuddled by Augusta National with zero top-20 finishes in eight prior trips. It may ultimately be one of those courses he doesn't figure out, but if he does, his tee-to-green acumen should carry the weight.

26. Corey Conners (T6 in 2022): The ball-striking extraordinaire has been sensational since the onset of the Florida Swing. He'll need a career week on and around the greens to win, but crazier things have happened. Don't be shocked if he makes a hole-in-one, either. He already has one on No. 6, but I'm thinking he adds No. 16 to his growing list this year.

27. Jason Day (T2 in 2011): There a wide range of outcomes possible for Day. A run at the green jacket would not be that surprising, but neither would an early exit. He's been fairly well-rounded so far this season and has enjoyed a nice run at Augusta National. Unfortunately, that run ended in 2019 and he has since gone MC, MC, T39, T30.

28. Akshay Bhatia (T35 in 2024): The last man in the field for last year's tournament, Bhatia did well to play his way into the weekend. He has missed two of his last three cuts but also connected on a podium finish at The Players Championship and top 10s at the Mexico Open and Genesis Invitational. He's slowly gathering valuable weekend experience, and a serious contention run may not be that far off.

29. Min Woo Lee (T14 in 2022): Fantastic short game and absurdly long off the tee. Sprays it like he's tagging a train car and the owner of the low first nine score (30) at Augusta National. Claimed his first PGA Tour title over Scheffler in his last start in Houston.

30. Justin Rose (2nd in 2017): It has been a feast-or-famine type of season so far for the Englishman. He seems to be thinking about his swing a lot, but when it has clicked it has produced quality results. The 44-year-old finished T6 at the PGA Championship and T2 at The Open last season. Still believe he gives himself another shot at a green jacket before his career is over.

31. Billy Horschel (T17 in 2016): Easy to forget Horschel nearly raised the Claret Jug late last summer. He has since won the BMW PGA Championship again and found his stride on the PGA Tour highlighted by a T4 finish in his last start at the Valspar Championship. The Augusta form is not good with only one top 20 in nine tries.

32. Daniel Berger (T10 in 2016): Berger has been among the most consistent players on the PGA Tour this year with six top-25 finishes in his last eight starts. He hasn't done much around Augusta National since his debut nearly a decade ago, but he returns for the first time since 2022.

33. J.J. Spaun (T23 in 2022): Spaun returns for the first time in a few years, and he does so as a completely different golfer. The Players runner up ranks behind only Morikawa and Schauffele in terms of strokes gained approach this season.

34. Denny McCarthy (T45 in 2024): He hasn't missed a cut since last year's Open and has proven capable at beefy golf courses despite his clear disadvantage in the distance department. This is the best he has hit his irons in his career by a considerable margin, and he is still rolling the rock with confidence.

35. Maverick McNealy (n/a): Carded four rounds of par-or-better at a difficult TPC San Antonio for his fourth top 10 of the year. His putter has been unseasonably cool since the onset of the Florida Swing.

36. Lucas Glover (T20 in 2024): He is flushing the ball at the moment. The 45-year-old challenged McIlroy at The Players and carried that momentum to Tampa where he finished T8. Glover is the second-most accurate driver and ranks inside the top 25 in total strokes gained.

37. Taylor Pendrith (n/a): Has finished inside the top 10 at big ballparks like Torrey Pines and Memorial Park and shorter loops like Pebble Beach. At 33, he makes his Masters debut, and it could be a memorable one given his length and approach play.

38. Brian Harman (T12 in 2021): The most recent winner on the PGA Tour, Harman overcame some difficult weekend conditions in San Antonio to claim his fourth career win and second in the last three years. Since finishing T12 in 2021, the former Georgia Bulldogs star has missed three straight cuts at the year's first major.

39. Tony Finau (T5 in 2019): Would you believe me that Finau checks in outside the top 100 in strokes gained approach this year? Because he does. With how cold his putter can run, he doesn't have the leeway with his scoring clubs others might. Finau has made all seven cuts in his Masters career.

40. Harris English (T21 in 2021): A little head scratching to see English has not been able to figure out Augusta National in five prior trips. He put together a course management clinic en route to his win at the Farmers Insurance Open and has continued to hit the ball solidly. Don't be surprised if he collects the best finish of his career this week.

41. Davis Thompson (n/a): It's been a pretty forgettable season up to this point for Thompson who has a pair of top 15s to his name. The iron play turned a corner at the Genesis Invitational where he held the 36-hole lead before squandering his chance. High on his talent level and chances of winning a major championship in his career, and this week be another good litmus test for him.

42. Sungjae Im (T2 in 2020): Im ranks inside the top 30 in driving accuracy, strokes gained off the tee, strokes gained around the green and strokes gained putting. Sounds like a contender ... until you realize he ranks 145th in the world in strokes gained approach.

43. Phil Mickelson (Won in 2004, 2007, 2010): Lefty is at his most dangerous when he is at his most frisky on social media, and he has certainly been that this year. The three-time champion is also playing the best golf of his LIV Golf career with a couple top 10s in his last three tournaments. He's only two years removed from finishing runner up to Rahm.

44. Wyndham Clark (MC in 2024): It's been another boom-or-bust season in a boom-or-bust career. The former U.S. Open champion notched his first top 10 of the year in his last start at the Houston Open and seems confident that he figured a few things out. Even if that is the case, the world No. 10 may lose those feels quickly in his second stroll around Augusta National. His major form -- outside his triumph at the 2023 U.S. Open -- is abysmal with seven missed cuts and zero top 30s in 12 starts.

45. Stephan Jaeger (MC in 2024): The German enters inside the top 40 in driving distance, total strokes gained, strokes gained approach, strokes gained around the green and strokes gained putting this year. He tends to spray the ball all over the map with driver in hand, but you can get away with that around Augusta National … until you cannot.

46. Laurie Canter (n/a): Could be a sharp top debutant play. The Englishman ranks inside the top 20 in total strokes gained, inside the top 10 in strokes gained tee to green and inside the top five of strokes gained off the tee this calendar year. A win and a pair of podium finishes helped pave his way into the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings to secure his invite.

47. Michael Kim (MC in 2019): The last man in the field. Kim was ranked outside the top 150 in the OWGR entering the season and narrowly climbed inside the top 50 at the conclusion of the Houston Open. Content hitting his draw, Kim should be able to use that shot shape to get around Augusta effectively in his first start since 2019.

48. Byeong Hun An (T16 in 2024): Has the long game to get around Augusta National as shown last year, but the short game leaves a little to be desired. An comes in with a solid run of form with a T8 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and T16 at the Valspar Championship.

49. Dustin Johnson (Won in 2020): He finished T5 in Singapore for his first top-10 finish since his T7 in Singapore the year prior. He has looked lost on the greens -- even at Augusta National in recent years as he has not gained strokes with the putter since his win.

50. Adam Scott (Won in 2013): He hasn't missed a cut at Augusta National since 2009 but does not arrive in the best of form. After a rejuvenating 2024, Scott has started to slow down as the driver continues to get away from him and his putter is beginning to betray him.

51. Nick Taylor (T29 in 2020): A winner at the Sony Open in a playoff, the Canadian finds his name inside the top 20 in terms of driving accuracy and approach play this season. If he sniffs contention, he is as good as anyone in the moment, but he may never get there given a recent downturn in quality.

52. Tom Hoge (T39 in 2022): He is dangerous on any second-shot golf course, and Augusta certainly fits that bill. Hoge has connected on back-to-back top-five finishes thanks to the aforementioned iron play and an uptick on the greens.

53. Aaron Rai (n/a): Claimed back-to-back top 15s at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players. A definitive flusher, but his lack of pop could make things difficult.

54. Thomas Detry (n/a): Broke through for his first PGA Tour win in commanding fashion with his runaway victory at the WM Phoenix Open. The iron play has improved in recent weeks and helped end a mini skid of missed cuts.

55. Matt Fitzpatrick (T7 in 2016): Since missing the cut in his debut, Fitzpatrick has found a weekend tee time in his last nine Masters starts. That streak could be in danger this year as he remains without a top-20 finish this season and has missed his last two cuts on the PGA Tour.

56. Tom Kim (T16 in 2023): Hasn't finished inside the top 30 in a tournament since early February. He ranks inside the top 10 in strokes gained approach and outside the top 100 on and around the greens.

57. Sahith Theegala (9th in 2023): An in-form Theegala is perfect for Augusta National. Unfortunately, that is not the case this year. The wild right hander is outside the top 100 in total strokes gained and both ball-striking categories in 2025.

58. Sam Burns (T29 in 2023): Bought Burns stock at the beginning of the year and was recently forced to switch to a Ramen-only diet. He has missed three straight cuts and does not have the iron play to contend around this play.

59. J.T. Poston (T30 in 2024): The putter has turned the corner following some early-season woes, but it has not led to any memorable results. He has never broken 70 at Augusta.

60. Matt McCarty (n/a): Left hander who won three times on the Korn Ferry Tour to earn his PGA Tour card and won shortly after in Utah. After a slow start to the 2025 season, he has found a little something with back-to-back top 20s in Florida.

61. Nicolai Højgaard (T16 in 2024): The young Dane held the outright lead at one point over the weekend in his debut but back tracked with rounds of 74-76. His talent is undeniable, but it's been bleak as of late with three straight missed cuts.

62. Rasmus Højgaard (n/a): Plenty long and serviceable on the greens, Højgaard will go as far as his approach play will let him. He has lost strokes in that category in four of his last five tournaments, which doesn't evoke a ton of confidence.

63. Nicolas Echavarria (n/a): Echavarria is the best putter in the field so far this year. It has led to numerous contention runs including his last start in Houston where he fell off the pace in the final round.

64. Kevin Yu (n/a): Might be a good name for those office pools. Yu clobbers the golf ball and is inside the top 25 in strokes gained off the tee and strokes gained approach. It gets ugly as he gets closer to the green, but he'll just cross that bridge when necessary.

65. Charl Schwartzel (Won in 2011): Finished runner up at LIV Golf Doral for his first top-10 finish of the year. The South African is putting beautifully at the moment, but the driver is wayward at best.

66. Joe Highsmith (n/a): If it gets too windy, he may be liable of blowing away given the sheer size of his hat. Highsmith has been sensational on the greens since the PGA Tour moved east, and he will need that putter to do the heavy lifting if he is to make some noise in his Masters debut.

67. Davis Riley (n/a): Might have the best action on the PGA Tour, but any and everything could happen this week. Riley has a pair of top 10s in his last four starts, which followed a string of five straight early exits from tournaments.

68. Chris Kirk (T16 in 2024): Only two top 10s since this time last year. Kirk has completely lost it on the greens over the last 365 days.

68. Max Greyserman (n/a): Carried his end of 2024 form into the beginning of 2025, but it has since subsided. Can make putts from just about anywhere on the greens but getting to the putting surfaces may prove to be a struggle.

70. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (T38 in 2020): He has made all three cuts in his Masters career but has yet to crack the top 30. Bezuidenhout possesses a world-class short game, but his ball-striking acumen (or lack thereof) limits upside potential.

71. Angel Cabrera (Won in 2009): Recently rewatching the final round of the 2009 Masters, it was borderline incredible that Cabrera came away with the win. He's … uh … been through some stuff in recent years (i.e. a 30-month prison sentence) and makes his first Masters appearance since 2019. The Argentinian won last week on the PGA Tour Champions.

72. Cameron Young (T7 in 2023): Missed the cut in his debut and has since connected on two straight top 10s. He has been beyond dreadful this season and ranks 148th in total strokes gained. The most impressive accomplishment of his year was not saying a single word throughout the TGL season.

73. Max Homa (3rd in 2024): New caddie, new swing coach, new clothing partner and new clubs will unfortunately lead to a new result for Homa that is far different than his close call last year.

74. Cameron Davis (T12 in 2024): A solid West Coast Swing has since been upended by a horrible March. The Australian hasn't collected a paycheck since early February when he finished T5 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

75. Nick Dunlap (MC in 2024): At 21 years of age, Dunlap has the distinct honor of being the worst driver in this field. It has been flat out ugly at times and not even the wide corridors of Augusta National will provide enough support to prop up the rest of his game, which is actually in pretty dang good shape.

76. Austin Eckroat (MC in 2024): Won in the fall and hasn't looked the same since. He has missed six cuts in the eight tournaments that he has played that have had one.

77. Jose Luis Ballester - a (n/a): The U.S. Amateur champion headlines the crop of five in this field and should have a great chance to sit in Butler Cabin on Sunday. Since his win at Hazeltine, he has rattled off three top-five finishes, including a win.

78. Zach Johnson (Won in 2007): He has two top 10s, eight missed cuts and a horrible Ryder Cup captaincy since his win 18 years ago.

79. Justin Hastings - a (n/a): The last amateur in the field via his win at the Latin America Amateur Championship, Hastings has continued to flash impressive form. He is the second man from the Cayman Islands to play in the Masters.

80. Evan Beck - a (n/a): The U.S. Mid-Amateur champion rolled through the finals and exacted revenge from a year ago when he fell to Stewart Hagestad at Sleepy Hollow. Of the amateurs, the Chartered Financial Analyst should have the experience to handle any and all volatility.

81. Rafael Campos (n/a): Since his win at the Bermuda Championship this fall, Campos has one top-40 finish. Making the cut would make for a successful week.

82. Brian Campbell (n/a): There are short hitters then there are Campbell. He won at a big ballpark at the Mexico Open to secure his invitation, but that is all he has done this year.

83. Mattieu Pavon (T12 in 2024): Experiencing a sophomore slump following a sneaky great rookie campaign, Pavon is struggling throughout the bag and is without a top 40 this season.

84. Danny Willett (Won in 2016): He has alternated making and missing the cut the last six Masters. Unfortunately, he finished T45 last season, which means if the current trend continues ...

85. Bubba Watson (Won in 2012, 2014): That RangeGoats pink is going to pop in the green jacket. He doesn't have a top-10 finish anywhere in the world since LIV Golf Tulsa in May 2023.

86. Fred Couples (Won in 1992): He will become just the 15th player to play in 40 Masters when he tees it up on Thursday. Couples is only two years removed from making other history when he became the oldest to play his way into the weekend at age 63.

87. Jhonattan Vegas (T38 in 2018): Vegas finished fourth at The Sentry to begin his season. His best result since is a T40 at Pebble Beach.

88. Jose Maria Olazabal (Won in 1994, 1999): Tied Koepka and Rahm last season and beat names like Thomas, Spieth and Hovland. Only at Augusta.

89. Hiroshi Tai - a (n/a): The first man from Singapore to play in the Masters. Secured his invitation thanks to winning the NCAA Division I Men's Individual Championship where he held off players like Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent.

90. Noah Kent - a (n/a): U.S. Amateur runner-up who has since transferred from Iowa to Florida. Probably a good call for a golfer.

91. Patton Kizzire (T18 in 2019): Making his third appearance and first in six years, Kizzire has yet to register any finish better than T40 this season. That came in a 58-man field at The Sentry.

92. Bernhard Langer (Won in 1985, 1993): The ageless wonder. This year marks Langer's 41st and final Masters appearance. The 67-year-old finished inside the top 30 in 2020 but has since missed three cuts in a row.

93. Thriston Lawrence (n/a): Big hitter who entered the final nine holes at The Open with a two-stroke lead. He does not have a top-50 finish this year.

94. Adam Schenk (T12 in 2024): He hasn't made a cut in the continental United States since the WM Phoenix Open.

95. Mike Weir (Won in 2003): The Presidents Cup captain is not playing great on the PGA Tour Champions and hasn't played great here as of late. He'll look to make just his second cut at the Masters in the last decade.