The first major of the 2025 PGA Tour season tees off Thursday from Augusta National Golf Club. The 2025 Masters will bring the top golfers from around the world and a chance to watch the biggest stars like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm all on the same course. Scheffler is the +400 favorite (risk $100 to win $400) in the 2025 Masters odds to win back-to-back green jackets, followed by McIlroy (13-2) Rahm (14-1), Collin Morikawa (16-1), and Ludvig Aberg (18-1). The first 2025 Masters tee times are at 7:40 a.m. ET. If you're looking to walk away with a significant payday while not risking as much in your 2025 Masters bets, longshots are one option.

With the world's elite competing at the 2025 Masters, you can find accomplished PGA Tour winners at longer prices in sportsbooks. Jordan Spieth has won 13 PGA Tour events, including the 2015 Masters, yet he's a 35-1 longshot in the latest 2025 Masters betting odds. Patrick Cantlay, an eight-time PGA Tour winner, is a 35-1 longshot and is still seeking his first major victory. Patrick Reed won the Masters in 2018 and is going off at 90-1, while Sergio Garcia won a jacket in 2017 and is 80-1. Shane Lowry won the Open Championship in 2019 and is 45-1.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters, its third Masters in a row, and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Now that the 2025 Masters field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and revealed its longshot betting picks:

Tommy Fleetwood (35-1 at FanDuel)

The 34-year-old is set to compete in his ninth Masters and he's coming off his best showing at Augusta National, finishing T3 last year. He's made the cut in seven of his eight previous Masters with four finishes inside the top 20. He's coming off his worst showing of the season, however, finishing T62 at last weekend's Valero Texas Open, capped by his worst round of 81 on Sunday. But that's more of an outlier based on his play this season as Fleetwood finished 16th or better in five of his first six tournaments.

Fleetwood is seeking his first major title, but he's been in the mix entering the final day at least once nearly every year on the PGA Tour. Fleetwood has seven top-five finishes over the last eight years at major events and at his current price, McClure projects value for Fleetwood at 35-1 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tyrrell Hatton (45-1)

The 33-year-old is also coming off his best performance at a Masters, finishing T9 last year for his first finish inside the top 10. He finished in the top 20 in two of his last four Masters and has made the cut in 11 of his last 12 majors.

Hatton was seventh on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained in the 2022-23 season, the last year he competed full-time on the PGA Tour. He has three victories over the last 12 months, and given his consistent ability to reach Sunday in recent majors, he could generate a significant payday this week. You can snag Hatton at +4500 at DraftKings.

Corey Conners (60-1)

Conners entered last weekend's Valero Texas Open with three straight top-10 results, including finishing T6 at The Players Championship in an environment that often mirrors a major, as the 33-year-old is playing some of the best golf of his career. He's currently sixth in the FedEx Cup Series standings after finishing outside the top 25 in each of the prior three seasons. Conners, a two-time PGA Tour winner, won't be included on many people's Masters bets, but McClure has been impressed with Conners' recent play.

Conners finished T6 in the 2022 Masters with top-10 results in three of his last five Masters championships. He'd be one of the longest longshots to ever win a green jacket, but Conners has been a fixture atop the leaderboard in the majority of recent Masters tournaments and PGA Tour events this season. At his current longshot price, McClure views Conners as a risk worth taking in 2025 Masters bets.

More Masters 2025 picks

You've seen the latest longshots from the model. Now, see the Masters leaderboard, including forecasted finishes for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Bryson Dechambeau, and more. Visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including the last three Masters and three majors in 2024.

You can also view expert advice before locking in your PGA Tour picks. Visit SportsLine now to see expert Eric Cohen's best bets for a $1 million parlay, all from an expert who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in seven events over the last two seasons, for the 2025 Masters.

Visit SportsLine now to see golf insider Patrick McDonald's best bets for the 2025 Masters, all from the expert who gave out Straka as a 66-1 longshot at the 2025 American Express.

Where to bet on PGA Tour tournaments

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on the PGA, along with the various PGA Tour sportsbook promos they currently offer.