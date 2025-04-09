AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 89th playing of the Masters is upon us, and 95 players still have a chance to be the lucky soul to slip on the green jacket come Sunday. While the last few Masters have gone the way of tournament favorites like Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler (not once, but twice), the 2025 edition of this tradition unlike any other feels a bit more wide open.

Scheffler, still the world's No. 1-ranked golfer, seeks to become just the fourth player in tournament history -- the first since Tiger Woods -- to defend his title at Augusta National Golf Club. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy roared through the first three months of the season with two victories before April for the first time in his career, but will he finally become just the sixth player to complete the career grand slam in his 17th Masters appearance?

World No. 3 Xander Schauffele has slowly but surely regained his form since returning from a rib injury; however, it may simply be too much too soon for the two-time major champion. World No. 4 Collin Morikawa hasn't won in over 500 days -- despite playing some great golf of late -- while world No. 5 Ludvig Åberg arrives fresh off two straight missed cuts.

Much like the wind in Amen Corner, questions swirl around the top players in the world and make this year's Masters all the more difficult to figure out. From a field of 95, which we ranked top to bottom earlier this week, we have whittled the contender list down to the nine most likely to join golf's most exclusive company this weekend.

2025 Masters predictions, favorites

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

1 Scottie Scheffler Scheffler's name would fit in nicely alongside those of Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus as successful defenders of this tournament's green jacket. He stated earlier in the week this is the most prepared he has been for a tournament this season, and who are we to doubt him? His record around Augusta National is stunning, and his form is not far behind. He's the best course manager and best player in the game. Odds: 4-1 2 Rory McIlroy The tournament will only get more difficult as the week progresses, but McIlroy finds himself with his best chance to date at completing the career grand slam. He has every aspect of his game in unison and seems to be as thorough as ever. This will help during those down stretches every player goes through, and McIlroy has experienced in his Masters career. He just has to find a way to enter the weekend within shouting distance of th elead. His scoring averages on Thursday and Friday are both over par the last decade. Odds: 7-1 3 Collin Morikawa Everything points to Morikawa -- incredible record at Augusta National, two-time major champion, best statistical player this season, best iron player this year. The question is whether his winless drought will end on such a big stage. The final-round scoring has left some to be desired the last 12 months, but he is striking it well, remains confident and keeps getting more comfortable on the greens by the year. Odds: 16-1 4 Jon Rahm Last year was a wash. Rahm entered his Masters defense with so much going on around him that he never had a chance to give it a good go. He arrives this season in a much better headspace and still as the player that slipped on the green jacket in 2023. He has yet to finish outside the top 10 during his time on LIV Golf, and I reckon if those tournaments were four rounds instead of three, he would have a lot more wins. Odds: 13-1 5 Bryson DeChambeau He's a bit of a wildcard. DeChambeau spoke in a hushed tone on Tuesday as if not to heighten expectations, but it is hard to forget what he did on the major championship stage last year. The first-round leader at this tournament, DeChambeau was upended by the firmness and fieriness of the golf course over the weekend. He has finishes of T6, 2nd and Win in his last three majors on U.S. soil. Odds: 19-1 6 Xander Schauffele Any time he plays in a major, he has a chance. The record is phenomenal, and Schauffele arrives off the best iron performance of not only his career but of anyone anywhere in the world in 2025. He possesses two major championship titles and had close calls at Augusta National in 2019 and 2021. Odds: 18-1 7 Patrick Cantlay The U.S. Open did a lot for him. I am convinced of it. Cantlay has been the model of consistency in majors but without much time in contention until last year at Pinehurst No. 2. That will propel him to more of the same in 2025 beginning this week as his game has surged back primarily with the irons and putter in hand. His chipping and pitching is severely underrated. Odds: 40-1 8 Shane Lowry I love the Irishman every which way this week. He ranks inside the top five in total strokes gained this year and ahead of Scheffler in terms of approach play. Lowry seems to have figured out Augusta National in recent years as highlighted by a podium finish just a few years back. He had the Claret Jug in his hand last year at The Open before the weekend rolled around, and he appears motivated to made amends and fast. Odds: 45-1 9 Brooks Koepka There's not a lot of chatter around Koepka. That's scary. The five-time major champion has made eight straight cuts in majors but failed to contend in 2024. He lamented about short spurts of letting the tournament out of his grasp and is making it a note to not let that happen again. Koepka is doing Koepka things -- hitting it long off the tee and striking irons with precision. He will go as far as the putter takes him, but he has had his way on these greens as of late. Odds: 30-1

