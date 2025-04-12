The 2025 Masters features a loaded leaderboard entering the weekend featuring of the best golfers in the world battling it out for the first major championship of the year. While the ultimate prize is the green jacket and the annual invitation to play in the Masters that is awarded along with becoming champion at Augusta National Golf Club, there's plenty more on the line for everyone who made the cut at 89th playing of this tournament.

A record $21 million Masters purse awaits the 53 players who made the weekend at Augusta National with a record $4.2 million going to the 2025 champion, an increase of $600,000 from what Scottie Scheffler earned when he won his second green jacket in 2024.

Everyone in the top four will take home at least $1 million this year, meaning there will be some shots and putts down the stretch on Sunday that will an awful lot of importance to both the tournament outcome and players' bank accounts.

For those who are not in contention to win, the next-most important position on the leaderboard is 12th place as a top 12 earns you an invitation for the 90th Masters. Not only that, finishing as "low" as 12th will still net you nearly half a million dollars for your participation in this tradition unlike any other.

The top 50 at the 2025 Masters will all take home at least $52,920 with anyone outside the top 50 receiving cash prizes descending from $51,660 -- a nice reward for battling to get inside the cut line.

Let's take a look at the complete 2025 Masters prize money breakdown, including the total purse and payouts for each position in the field.

2025 Masters prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $21 million

1st — $4,200,000

2nd — $2,268,000

3rd — $1,428,000

4th — $1,008,000

5th — $840,000

6th — $756,000

7th — $703,500

8th — $651,000

9th — $609,000

10th — $567,000

11th — $525,000

12th — $483,000

13th — $441,000

14th — $399,000

15th — $378,000

16th — $357,000

17th — $336,000

18th — $315,000

19th — $294,000

20th — $273,000

21st — $252,000

22nd — $235,200

23rd — $218,400

24th — $201,600

25th — $184,800

26th — $168,000

27th — $161,700

28th — $155,400

29th — $149,100

30th — $142,800

31st — $136,500

32nd — $130,200

33rd — $123,900

34th — $118,650

35th — $113,400

36th — $108,150

37th — $102,900

38th — $98,700

39th — $94,500

40th — $90,300

41st — $86,100

42nd — $81,900

43rd — $77,700

44th — $73,500

45th — $69,300

46th — $65,100

47th — $60,900

48th — $57,540

49th — $54,600

50th — $52,920

The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes downward from $51,660 depending on the scores. All professionals who missed the cut will receive $25,000.