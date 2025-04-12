The 2025 Masters features a loaded leaderboard entering the weekend featuring of the best golfers in the world battling it out for the first major championship of the year. While the ultimate prize is the green jacket and the annual invitation to play in the Masters that is awarded along with becoming champion at Augusta National Golf Club, there's plenty more on the line for everyone who made the cut at 89th playing of this tournament.
A record $21 million Masters purse awaits the 53 players who made the weekend at Augusta National with a record $4.2 million going to the 2025 champion, an increase of $600,000 from what Scottie Scheffler earned when he won his second green jacket in 2024.
Everyone in the top four will take home at least $1 million this year, meaning there will be some shots and putts down the stretch on Sunday that will an awful lot of importance to both the tournament outcome and players' bank accounts.
For those who are not in contention to win, the next-most important position on the leaderboard is 12th place as a top 12 earns you an invitation for the 90th Masters. Not only that, finishing as "low" as 12th will still net you nearly half a million dollars for your participation in this tradition unlike any other.
The top 50 at the 2025 Masters will all take home at least $52,920 with anyone outside the top 50 receiving cash prizes descending from $51,660 -- a nice reward for battling to get inside the cut line.
Let's take a look at the complete 2025 Masters prize money breakdown, including the total purse and payouts for each position in the field.
2025 Masters prize money, purse, payouts
Total purse: $21 million
1st — $4,200,000
2nd — $2,268,000
3rd — $1,428,000
4th — $1,008,000
5th — $840,000
6th — $756,000
7th — $703,500
8th — $651,000
9th — $609,000
10th — $567,000
11th — $525,000
12th — $483,000
13th — $441,000
14th — $399,000
15th — $378,000
16th — $357,000
17th — $336,000
18th — $315,000
19th — $294,000
20th — $273,000
21st — $252,000
22nd — $235,200
23rd — $218,400
24th — $201,600
25th — $184,800
26th — $168,000
27th — $161,700
28th — $155,400
29th — $149,100
30th — $142,800
31st — $136,500
32nd — $130,200
33rd — $123,900
34th — $118,650
35th — $113,400
36th — $108,150
37th — $102,900
38th — $98,700
39th — $94,500
40th — $90,300
41st — $86,100
42nd — $81,900
43rd — $77,700
44th — $73,500
45th — $69,300
46th — $65,100
47th — $60,900
48th — $57,540
49th — $54,600
50th — $52,920
The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes downward from $51,660 depending on the scores. All professionals who missed the cut will receive $25,000.