The 2025 Masters was poised for an electric finish Sunday as a loaded leaderboard entered the final round with all eyes focused on the green jacket. The first major championship of the year was ultimately decided at Augusta National Golf Club, but it took 73 holes to do it as Rory McIlroy emerged with his first green jacket while becoming the sixth man in history to complete the career grand slam.
It took McIlroy 11 years to win his fifth and major championship, but despite battling thorugh adversity and near agony, it was pure relief and euphoria for the Northern Irishman, who walked off his fifth trek around the 18th this week with more hardware on his mantle.
The Masters this week announced a record $21 million purse would be divided amongst the 53 players who made the cut at Augusta National. A record $4.2 million will be awarded to the 2025 champion, McIlroy, an increase of $600,000 from what Scottie Scheffler earned when he captured his second green jacket in 2024.
Take-home pay of at least $1 million goes to the top four finishers, meaning there were be some significant shots down the stretch Sunday that were be immensely important both to the tournament outcome and players' bank accounts.
For those who do not find themselves in contention to win in the latter stages of the round, the next-most important position was 12th place as finishing there or higher on the leaderboard earned players an invitation for the 90th Masters. Not only that, finishing as "low" as 12th still netted a golfer nearly half a million dollars for their participation in this tradition unlike any other.
The top 50 at the 2025 Masters will all take home at least $52,920 with anyone outside the top 50 receiving cash prizes descending from $51,660 -- a nice reward for battling to get inside the cut line.
Let's take a look at the complete 2025 Masters prize money breakdown, including the total purse and payouts for each position in the field.
2025 Masters prize money, purse, payouts
Total purse: $21 million
1st — $4,200,000 — Rory McIlroy
2nd — $2,268,000 — Justin Rose
3rd — $1,428,000 — Patrick Reed
4th — $1,008,000 — Scottie Scheffler
5th — $840,000 — Sungjae Im, Bryson DeChambeau
6th — $756,000
7th — $703,500 — Ludvig Åberg
8th — $651,000 — Xander Schauffele, Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jason Day
9th — $609,000
10th — $567,000
11th — $525,000
12th — $483,000 — Max Homa, Harris English
13th — $441,000
14th — $399,000 — Tom Hoge, Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm, Matt McCarty, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson
15th — $378,000
16th — $357,000
17th — $336,000
18th — $315,000
19th — $294,000
20th — $273,000
21st — $252,000 — Davis Riley, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood, Byeong Hun An, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
22nd — $235,200
23rd — $218,400
24th — $201,600
25th — $184,800
26th — $168,000
27th — $161,700 — Michael Kim, Aaron Rai
28th — $155,400
29th — $149,100 — Joaquín Niemann, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala
30th — $142,800
31st — $136,500
32nd — $130,200 — Rasmus Høgaard, Maverick McNealy, Brian Campbell, Max Greyserman
33rd — $123,900
34th — $118,650
35th — $113,400
36th — $108,150 — Justin Thomas, Brian Harman, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Cantlay
37th — $102,900
38th — $98,700
39th — $94,500
40th — $90,300 — Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor
41st — $86,100
42nd — $81,900 — Danny Willett, Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry
43rd — $77,700
44th — $73,500
45th — $69,300
46th — $65,100 — Sam Burns, Davis Thompson, Wyndham Clark
47th — $60,900
48th — $57,540
49th — $54,600 — Min Woo Lee
50th — $52,920 — J.J. Spaun
51st — Nico Echavarria
52nd — To Kim, Stephan Jaeger
The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes downward from $51,660 depending on the scores. All professionals who missed the cut will receive $25,000.