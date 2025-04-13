The 2025 Masters was poised for an electric finish Sunday as a loaded leaderboard entered the final round with all eyes focused on the green jacket. The first major championship of the year was ultimately decided at Augusta National Golf Club, but it took 73 holes to do it as Rory McIlroy emerged with his first green jacket while becoming the sixth man in history to complete the career grand slam.

It took McIlroy 11 years to win his fifth and major championship, but despite battling thorugh adversity and near agony, it was pure relief and euphoria for the Northern Irishman, who walked off his fifth trek around the 18th this week with more hardware on his mantle.

The Masters this week announced a record $21 million purse would be divided amongst the 53 players who made the cut at Augusta National. A record $4.2 million will be awarded to the 2025 champion, McIlroy, an increase of $600,000 from what Scottie Scheffler earned when he captured his second green jacket in 2024.

Take-home pay of at least $1 million goes to the top four finishers, meaning there were be some significant shots down the stretch Sunday that were be immensely important both to the tournament outcome and players' bank accounts.

For those who do not find themselves in contention to win in the latter stages of the round, the next-most important position was 12th place as finishing there or higher on the leaderboard earned players an invitation for the 90th Masters. Not only that, finishing as "low" as 12th still netted a golfer nearly half a million dollars for their participation in this tradition unlike any other.

The top 50 at the 2025 Masters will all take home at least $52,920 with anyone outside the top 50 receiving cash prizes descending from $51,660 -- a nice reward for battling to get inside the cut line.

Let's take a look at the complete 2025 Masters prize money breakdown, including the total purse and payouts for each position in the field.

2025 Masters prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $21 million

1st — $4,200,000 — Rory McIlroy

2nd — $2,268,000 — Justin Rose

3rd — $1,428,000 — Patrick Reed

4th — $1,008,000 — Scottie Scheffler

5th — $840,000 — Sungjae Im, Bryson DeChambeau

6th — $756,000

7th — $703,500 — Ludvig Åberg

8th — $651,000 — Xander Schauffele, Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jason Day

9th — $609,000

10th — $567,000

11th — $525,000

12th — $483,000 — Max Homa, Harris English

13th — $441,000

14th — $399,000 — Tom Hoge, Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm, Matt McCarty, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson

15th — $378,000

16th — $357,000

17th — $336,000

18th — $315,000

19th — $294,000

20th — $273,000

21st — $252,000 — Davis Riley, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood, Byeong Hun An, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

22nd — $235,200

23rd — $218,400

24th — $201,600

25th — $184,800

26th — $168,000

27th — $161,700 — Michael Kim, Aaron Rai

28th — $155,400

29th — $149,100 — Joaquín Niemann, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala

30th — $142,800

31st — $136,500

32nd — $130,200 — Rasmus Høgaard, Maverick McNealy, Brian Campbell, Max Greyserman

33rd — $123,900

34th — $118,650

35th — $113,400

36th — $108,150 — Justin Thomas, Brian Harman, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Cantlay

37th — $102,900

38th — $98,700

39th — $94,500

40th — $90,300 — Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor

41st — $86,100

42nd — $81,900 — Danny Willett, Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Shane Lowry

43rd — $77,700

44th — $73,500

45th — $69,300

46th — $65,100 — Sam Burns, Davis Thompson, Wyndham Clark

47th — $60,900

48th — $57,540

49th — $54,600 — Min Woo Lee

50th — $52,920 — J.J. Spaun

51st — Nico Echavarria

52nd — To Kim, Stephan Jaeger

The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes downward from $51,660 depending on the scores. All professionals who missed the cut will receive $25,000.