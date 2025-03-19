One of the perks of winning the Masters is that you are given the opportunity to host the ensuing year's Champions Dinner and pick the menu for green jacket wearers. In 2025, that honor belongs to Scottie Scheffler for the second time in his career.

While some multiple-time winners have completely switched up their menus from one Champions Dinner to another, the ever-consistent Scheffler has opted to play the hits by running back a list of options that is mostly the same as his 2023 dinner with only a few deviations.

Back for the second time are the firecracker shrimp, "Scottie-Style" cheeseburger sliders, wood-fired cowboy ribeye, blackened redfish, macaroni & cheese, jalapeño creamed corn and chocolate chip skillet cookie.

However, the 2025 menu features a new soup course (Texas-style chili instead of chicken tortilla soup), and the brussel sprouts will be soy-glazed rather than simply fried.

The most notable addition to the menu is "Papa Scheff's Meatball & Ravioli Bites," which is a legitimately great bit from Scheffler, who missed multiple tournaments earlier this year after stabbing his hand with a wine glass while making ravioli at home.

It'll be interesting to see whether the Texas-style chili is be better received than the tortilla soup that was too spicy for the likings of some other past champions, and we can only hope that it won't be Papa Scheff himself making the ravioli bites as it will surely go far smoother if the good folks inside the Augusta National kitchen are tasked with the preparation.