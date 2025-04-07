The dominant storyline entering the 89th Masters is a hopeful duel between Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. The two best players in the world seem to be peaking ahead of a potential all-time battle at Augusta National, but as golf fans are well aware, the biggest story is not often the one a major championship ultimately produces.

Even though much of the talk is centered around McIlroy and Scheffler, it feels like this Masters is ripe for someone to come from further down the field to win it.

McIlroy's battles with Augusta National are well known, and no matter how well he's played in the lead up to the Masters, he still has to prove he can conquer the course and the ghosts that chase him on it across four rounds. Scheffler, meanwhile, has appeared a bit more vulnerable than he was last year. He's near the top of the leaderboard almost every week but hasn't won yet. Scheffler's game has been off just enough that other players have been able to pass him in ways he wouldn't allow last year.

Beyond those two, the rest of the players that populate the top of the odds sheet all have significant questions to answer. Jon Rahm hasn't been a threat at a major in over a year, Ludvig Åberg is still immensely young, Collin Morikawa hasn't been able to finish off a win since 2023, and Xander Schauffele has yet to find his A-game since returning from injury.

While the list of Masters champions features most of the bets players in history, it also has included plenty of surprise winners as well. This year, when we're all looking for a Sunday duel between Scheffler and McIlroy, we might get treated instead to someone few expect taking their own shot at history.

Let's take a look at seven Masters sleeper picks who could surprise over 72 holes at Augusta National Golf Club.

2025 Masters sleeper picks

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

1 Will Zalatoris Zalatoris has competed in three Masters and made three top-10s. That's a remarkable record at a course like Augusta National; something clearly clicks for Zalatoris when he drives up Magnolia Lane. He hasn't found his best to start 2025, but he's been incredibly consistent, finishing in the top 50 in every event so far. There's another gear Willy Z hasn't quite found this year, but I wouldn't be surprised if he figures it out at a place he's felt nothing but positive vibes. Odds: 45-1 2 Cameron Smith There was a time when Smith was supposed to be the next big thing, but ever since his departure to LIV Golf after winning the 2023 Open, he's been on the periphery of the conversation in majors. That's a bit odd when it comes to the Masters because he has always performed well at Augusta National. Last year, he finished T6, his fifth top 10 in eight appearances, and he has a T2, T3 and T5 to his name. Smith's short game and putting make him dangerous at Augusta National, and he may well be in the mix on Sunday once again. Odds: 50-1 3 Russell Henley Henley finished T4 two years ago and has made his last seven cuts at ANGC. That's not all that surprising for one of the most consistent players on Tour, but he's shown in the last two years that he's found that level that allows him to compete with the game's best players. Even understanding the OWGR isn't the end-all-be-all, having the seventh-ranked player in the world this far down the odds sheet -- given how well he's been playing of late -- seems low. Odds: 55-1 4 Min Woo Lee He's a little less of a sleeper pick after winning in Houston, but Lee has played solidly at the Masters in the past (two top 25s in three appearances) and seems to be starting to figure out the full potential of his abilities. His ball speed is eye-popping, but what gives Lee a shot in Augusta is his creativity as a player. The guys who perform the best at Augusta National have some artistry to their game and are comfortable shaping the ball and hitting different trajectories. Lee has that ability, alongside his tremendous distance and touch around the greens. You cannot discount the confidence boost you get from staring down Scheffler to get your first win, and he should be carrying a lot of good mojo into the Masters. Odds: 55-1 5 Corey Conners Conners has been playing some of the best golf we've seen from him this season with three straight top 10s during the Florida swing. He is a ball-striker extraordinaire, and that tends to play well at Augusta National. He's got three top 10s in his seven trips to the Masters but two missed cuts as well. Given his current form and comfort at this course, it's worth a bet that he'll be among those late tee times on Sunday. Odds: 70-1 6 Patrick Reed The 2018 Masters champion has been in the top 12 across five of his last seven visits to Augusta National, and he hasn't missed a cut in that time. For a 100-1 long shot, you can't ask for much more than a guy who is a near lock to make it to the weekend. His track record at Augusta National speaks for itself, and even in years where his game isn't at its best coming in, he just finds something on those hallowed grounds that makes him a threat. Odds: 100-1 7 Sungjae Im Where Reed is an effective lock to reach the weekend, Im is much more of an upside play. He's got top 10s in his career at the Masters, including a runner-up finish in his debut in 2020 (the lone fall Masters). However, he also backed that up with a T8 in 2022 and T16 in 2023. When he's striking it well, few hit more crisp shots than Sungjae. The problem? Some weeks, he just doesn't have it, and he might miss the cut by a mile (as he has twice at the Masters). Still, at 100-1, I'll take a guy with Im's upside to compete, fully understanding that ticket might get torn up Friday night. Odds: 100-1

