Tee times for the 2025 Masters are out, and the Thursday pairings at Augusta National -- from morning until the afternoon -- are jam-packed. Once the Honorary Starters -- Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson begin the tournament with their ceremonial tee shots at 7:25 a.m. ET -- there is no slowing down the tremendous groupings who will be taking the course.

Two-time Masters winner and reigning champion Scottie Scheffler tees off at 10:15 a.m. Included in his group are Justin Thomas and Jose Luis Ballester. Scheffler, who has won two of the last three Masters, enters as the favorite again in 2025 with Rory McIlroy just behind him. With two wins before April for the first time in his career, McIlroy will be featured in the afternoon at 1:12 p.m. alongside two popular up-and-comers in Ludvig Aberg and Akshay Bhatia

Spain's Jon Rahm headlines one of the final groups to start on Augusta National; he will begin play alongside Wyndham Clark and Tommy Fleetwood at 1:34 p.m. Rahm has 11 PGA Tour wins, including a green jacket victory in 2023 when he beat Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson by four strokes.

While Tiger Woods will not play after tearing his Achilles in the warm up for the Masters, Mickelson steps onto the course at 9:58 a.m. with Jason Day and Keegan Bradley. Lefty is gunning for his fourth green jacket after topping the leaderboard in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

Watch all four rounds of the 2025 Masters with expanded coverage from CBS Sports. It starts Thursday with Masters Live as we follow the best in the world across Featured Groups, Amen Corner and holes 15 & 16. Watch those streams live across Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with extended broadcast coverage Saturday and Sunday from 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+ and 2-7 p.m. on CBS.

All times Eastern

2025 Masters tee times, Thursday pairings

7:40 a.m. — Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire



7:51 a.m. — Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:02 a.m. — Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

8:13 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

8:24 a.m. — Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson

8:35 a.m. — Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent

8:52 a.m. — Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai



9:03 a.m. — Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

9:14 a.m. — Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

9:25 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

9:36 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

9:47 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

9:58 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10:15 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester



10:26 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

10:37 a.m. — Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

10:48 a.m. — Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

10:59 a.m. — Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

11:10 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

11:21 a.m. — Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck

11:38 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:49 a.m. — Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai

12:00 p.m. — Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

12:11 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings

12:22 p.m. — Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

12:33 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick