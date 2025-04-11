The opening 18 holes of the 2025 Masters produced an incredible leaderboard heading into Friday at Augusta National. Scottie Scheffler delivered a bogey-free 68 to continue asserting his dominance at the Masters with Ludvig Åberg matching him at 4 under as he got off to a fast start in Augusta, Georgia for the second straight year. Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton and Jason Day are among the others in the top 10, and a huge group that includes some heavy hitters is at 1 under in T11, still feeling like they're in the mix. The biggest name missing from that list is Rory McIlroy, who had it to 4 under before a disastrous close with two double bogeys dropped him back to even par with a ton of work to do.

They are all chasing a surprising (yet familiar) name at the top of the leaderboard at the Masters as Justin Rose broke a tie with Jack Nicklaus for the most 18-hole leads at Augusta National with his 7-under 65. It's been nearly a decade since Rose's peak when he finished second in 2015 and 2017, but he's always been capable of producing some magic at the Masters.

As the second round gets set to begin on Friday, the chase will renew as Rose's peers try to chase him down. Weather figures to be a much bigger story for the second round, as winds are expected to pick up considerably with gusts over 30 mph. There is even the potential for some rain and storms in the area. That could produce some significant swings on the leaderboard depending who handles the challenges of the weather best. The strongest winds are expected in the afternoon, which could provide those in the morning wave on Friday a bit of an advantage.

Rose is part of that group as he will tee off at 8:52 a.m. ET and look to carry momentum from his stellar play Thursday into the second round. McIlroy will tee off alongside Åberg as they begin their pursuit about an hour later at 9:58 a.m. with DeChambeau right behind in the 10:15 a.m. grouping. Scheffler will not begin play until 1:23 p.m. as he is part of the third-to-last group on Friday. Corey Conners, also in at 4 under, will tee off at 12:22 p.m. They could face the more challenging weather but will look to stay in the mix at the top of the leaderboard heading into the weekend.

There will also be plenty of cut line drama, as the top 50 and ties make it to the weekend at the Masters. Right now, there are exactly 50 players at 1 over or better, but that number figures to change throughout the second round. Among the players on the number or just outside it are Brooks Koepka (9:36 a.m.), Xander Schauffele (9:47 a.m.), Jon Rahm (10:26 a.m.), Justin Thomas (1:23 p.m.) and Jordan Spieth (1:34 p.m.).

Watch all four rounds of the 2025 Masters with expanded coverage from CBS Sports. It continues Friday with Masters Live as we follow the best in the world across Featured Groups, Amen Corner and holes 15 & 16. Watch those streams live across Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with extended broadcast coverage Saturday and Sunday from 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+ and 2-7 p.m. on CBS.

2025 Masters tee times, Friday pairings