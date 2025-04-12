AUGUSTA, Ga. — Moving Day at the Masters has arrived, and it has come with plenty of strong pairings set to make their mark at Augusta National Golf Club. The day will end with 18- and 36-hole leader Justin Rose bringing up the rear alongside a man who was in this position a season ago in Bryson DeChambeau.

Holding three U.S. Open titles between them, the two will vie for the rights of a green jacket, but they are far from the only major winners with eyes on green. Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy finds himself in weekend contention at the Masters for the first time in a long time. Finally playing his way into the year's first major championship, the man who needs only a green jacket to fill out his major collection finds a spot in the penultimate pairing with Canadian Corey Conners.

Scottie Scheffler already has two in his closet, of course, but a third green jacket may not be far off. The defending champion remains in the thick of it and will be in the thick of the action Saturday with the fiery Englishman Tyrrell Hatton at 2:10 p.m. ET.

2025 Masters tee times, Saturday pairings