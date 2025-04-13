The final round of the 2025 Masters sets up to be an all-timer as two of the biggest stars in the game will go head-to-head in the final pairing with the green jacket -- and for one, potential golf immortality -- on the line. Rory McIlroy, pursuing the career grand slam for the 11th time, holds a two-shot lead entering Sunday -- his first 54-hole lead at Augusta National since his 2011 implosion.

McIlroy will go up against Bryson DeChambeau, who has had his own weekend letdowns at the Masters in the past yet bested McIlroy during the final round of last year's U.S. Open at Pinehurst. McIlroy will have revenge and history on his mind on Sunday as both push for the ever-elusive green jacket at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The chase group behind the final pairing figure to need something special to be in the conversation for a green jacket on the second nine. Corey Conners is the closest competitor, four behind McIlroy, while Patrick Reed and Ludvig Åberg sit six off McIlroy's pace. Conners and Reed will be in the penultimate pairing, while Åberg will be joined by Jason Day at 2:10 p.m. The reigning champion, Scottie Scheffler, is seven back and will play with Shane Lowry at 2 p.m., looking to create one last burst of Masters magic in his quest for a third win.

Be sure to check out CBS Sports' extensive 2025 Masters TV schedule and coverage guide so you can stay up to date on everything that's happening at Augusta National through the weekend.

