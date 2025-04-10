The most wonderful time of the golf season has arrived as the beauty of April surrounds Augusta National Golf Club. The 2025 Masters begins another star-studded affair Thursday with an absolutely loaded 95-man field featuring the best golfers in the world all attempting to conquer the season's first major championship. Scottie Scheffler will be defending his green jacket for the second time in three years, and he landed in Augusta, Georgia, as the favorite to win a third as the reigning No. 1 player in the world.

Rory McIlroy stepped foot on these hallowed grounds off to the best start to a PGA Tour season in his career with two victories already under his belt before April even began. McIlroy continues to seek the completion of his career grand slam with 2025 perhaps standing as his best chance yet to win a green jacket.

While Tiger Woods will miss the Masters for fifth time in the last 12 playings of the year's first major, the remainder of the field is stocked to the brim with talented golfers. Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and 25-year-old phenom Ludvig Åberg comprise a short list of the top names hoping to make the 72-hole trek across Augusta National Golf Club through the weekend.

Attending the Masters is a dream for many, but simply being able to watch golf on the grandest stage of them all is an incredible treat each year.Wwe here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Masters throughout this week.

For the 70th consecutive year, CBS Sports offers extensive, week-long coverage across all its platforms with its traditional 18-hole broadcast coverage beginning with the third round on Saturday and final-round action on Sunday. Jim Nantz, in his 40th straight year covering the Masters, serves as host for the 38th time. 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman joins Nantz as the lead analyst at the Masters for the third year. Nantz and Immelman link up with CBS Sports' incredible golf team, including on-course reporter Dottie Pepper, Ian Baker-Finsch, Frank Nobilo, Andrew Catalon and Amanda Balionis.

Beyond what you will see on television, Masters Live complementary coverage will feature more than 100 hours of live streaming across Paramount+ and CBS Sports digital platforms. There will be full-day streaming coverage of the Masters across four channels, including Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and Masters on the Range.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much Masters as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for Masters live leaderboard coverage in Round 1, and download the CBS Sports app to watch Masters Live on your mobile devices.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 10

Round 1 start time: 7:40 a.m. [Tee times]

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Round 2 -- Friday, April 11

Round 2 start time: 7:40 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 12

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+

*Paramount+ login required

Early TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on Paramount+, CBSSports.com~, CBS Sports app~

~TV provider or Paramount+ with Showtime login required

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to Midnight on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 13

Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+

*Paramount+ login required

Early TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on Paramount+, CBSSports.com~, CBS Sports app~

~TV provider or Paramount+ with Showtime login required

Round 4 encore: Sunday at 8 p.m. and Monday at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Additional Masters coverage

Masters on the Range

Monday 12-2 p.m., Tuesday 9-11 a.m., Wednesday 9-11 a.m. | CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Saturday on CBS, Paramount+

12 p.m. -- We Need to Talk at the Masters

1 p.m. -- Growing the Game: The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship



1:30 p.m. -- An Invitation to the Masters: Latin America Amateur Championship

Sunday on CBS, Paramount+

12 p.m. -- A Champion's Dream: Jordan Spieth at the 2015 Masters

1 p.m. -- Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: The Legend of Bernhard Langer

Further details from CBS Sports

Featured Groups: Shane Bacon, Colt Knost and Billy Kratzert will lead Featured Groups morning coverage. In addition, Brian Crowell and Smylie Kaufman will serve as announcers for the afternoon Featured Groups coverage.

Amen Corner: Grant Boone and Mark Immelman serve as announcers for live streaming coverage of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

Holes 15 & 16: Iona Stephen, Ned Michaels and Smylie Kaufman provide commentary and analysis for live streaming coverage on the 15th and 16th holes.

Masters On the Range: Presented Monday through Sunday on Masters Live, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Digital, Masters on the Range will feature interviews with players, analysis of those in the field and breakdowns from the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National leading up to and throughout the 2025 Masters. Kelly Tilghman, Michael Breed, Brian Crowell, Amanda Balionis and Iona Stephen will provide commentary throughout the week.

In addition to live golf action, Masters Live will present video highlights and Augusta National aerials, as well as historical footage and Interview Room commentary. Masters Live will be available on Paramount+ as well as CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app for mobile devices.

CBS Sports HQ, the free 24/7 streaming sports news network, will have nearly 50 hours of comprehensive live coverage beginning Monday, April 7. CBS Sports HQ will feature on-site previews and recaps after each round, live look-ins, leaderboard updates as well as interviews with Trevor Immelman following the third and final rounds. Additionally, Shane Bacon will host CBS Sports' weekly Tuesday Tournament preview show, which streams live on the Golf on CBS YouTube channel. Rick Gehman and Patrick McDonald will be on site to break down all the action on CBS Sports HQ, which is available on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app for mobile and connected TV devices.