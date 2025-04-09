2025 Masters week got off to a bit of a tough start, atmospherically, as Monday's practice round was called just before noon ET due to inclement weather in the area. That gave way to sunny skies and cool conditions Tuesday and Wednesday, and as the week progresses, the weather forecast projects to be much better than the extremely difficult conditions players battled through in 2024.

Thursday is expected to continue the fairly mild conditions with the warmest day of the week, but Friday will present the biggest weather challenge to the players, per AccuWeather. There's a 40% chance of rain with some thunderstorms possible in the second round, and there's an expectation of high winds with gusts that could reach more than 30 miles per hour.

Those that battle through what could be a difficult Friday to make the cut will be treated to a picture-perfect weekend of sunny skies and mild wind, which could lead to some terrific scores on Saturday and Sunday.

2025 Masters weather forecast

Day Temp (Hi/Lo) AM Wind (Gusts) AM Rain PM Wind (Gusts) PM Rain Thursday 75/56 6 mph (13 mph) 3% 8 mph (17 mph) 6% Friday 70/48 13 mph (30 mph) 40% 17 mph (37 mph) 40% Saturday 65/46 6 mph (15 mph) 0% 8 mph (15 mph) 0% Sunday 71/50 5 mph (14 mph) 0% 6 mph (14 mph) 0%

Weather has caused play to be delayed or suspended in every Masters since 2019 with last year's first round being pushed until 10:30 a.m. due to inclement weather. However, given there is only a 40% chance of rain in the forecast one day this week, it's possible we finally get through four rounds without any stoppages.

Any time there's difficult weather in the forecast, a conversation arises over who gets the better draw of the early/late and late/early wave of tee times. This week, that will all depend whether storms materialize and cause any stoppages in play. If there are no delays, the advantage figures to be with the late/early wave as they'll play in the lighter winds of Friday morning before things pick up further in the afternoon. However, a stoppage that delays play could swing the advantage to the other side if the second round has to be completed on Saturday morning in much calmer conditions.