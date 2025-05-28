The seventh Signature Event of the PGA Tour season will be played at Muirfield Village Golf Club this week, as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the 2025 Memorial Tournament field. Rory McIlroy is absent from the field with the U.S. Open just two weeks away, as he plans to play in the RBC Canadian Open next week. Scheffler won the Memorial last year and is the +280 favorite (risk $100 to win $280) in the 2025 Memorial Tournament odds. With McIlroy skipping the event, should you back Scheffler with your 2025 Memorial Tournament bets? The first tee times come at 7:50 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Other 2025 Memorial Tournament contenders include Xander Schauffele (16-1), Collin Morikawa (16-1) and Justin Thomas (18-1). Viktor Hovland won the event in 2023, and he is a 28-1 longshot on the PGA odds board. Hovland has made the cut in each of his five appearances at this event and is priced at -600 (risk $600 to win $100) to make the cut this week. Hovland is one of six past champions in the 2025 Memorial Tournament field. Before making any 2025 Memorial Tournament picks, you need to see the 2025 Memorial Tournament predictions and best bets from golf expert Eric Cohen.

The host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube page, Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) last month and Ben Griffin to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (+4500 w/o Scheffler) last week.

Now, Cohen has focused his attention on the 2025 Memorial Tournament field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers.

Top 2025 Memorial Tournament expert picks

One surprise: Cohen is completely fading Xander Schauffele, even though he is a two-time major champion and nine-time winner on the PGA Tour. Schauffele broke through with two major victories last year, but he is still trying to regain that form this year after missing several months due to an injury. He only has one top-10 finish in eight events this season, so he does not provide value at the top of the non-Scheffler odds.

"While his finishes in Dublin, OH have been solid, a T8 here in 2024 is Xander's best in seven Memorial starts. While I do believe he'll win at least once this summer, this is far from the ideal spot for that to happen. He's a fade at the top of the non-Scheffler market for me," Cohen told SportsLine. See who else to fade here.

Meanwhile, Cohen loves the value of Hideki Matsuyama at +2800 (risk $100 to win $2,800) in the winner without Scottie Scheffler market at DraftKings this week. Matsuyama won the Sentry in January to open his season, and he has added six top-25 finishes since then. He ranks third on the PGA Tour in scrambling and second in sand save percentage, so he is a strong fit at Muirfield Village.

"This is a good number on a streaky player who has been fairly successful here in the past. Matsuyama gained strokes in all major categories and finished T8 last year, but won at Jack's place in 2014, finished T5 in 2015, and solo 6th in 2019," Cohen said. "He's one of the best in the world around the greens, which is paramount at a tricky course like this one. I'll take a shot with Matsuyama this week as the ultimate boom-or-bust candidate." See who else to back here.

How to make 2025 Memorial Tournament picks

Cohen has locked in his best bets for the 2025 Memorial Tournament and has also selected an epic longshot who's priced over 125-1. This golfer has previously won at a course designed by Jack Nicklaus.

2025 Memorial Tournament odds below

2025 Memorial Tournament odds, field

Memorial Tournament picks, best bets and predictions

Scottie Scheffler +280

Xander Schauffele +1600

Collin Morikawa +1600

Justin Thomas +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Ludvig Åberg +2500

Viktor Hovland +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Corey Conners +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Jordan Spieth +3500

Daniel Berger +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Tony Finau +4500

Sepp Straka +4500

Denny McCarthy +4500

Si Woo Kim +4500

J.J. Spaun +5000

Keegan Bradley +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Aaron Rai +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Robert MacIntyre +6000

Maverick McNealy +6000

Harris English +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Sungjae Im +6000

J.T. Poston +6500

Andrew Novak +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7500

Alex Noren +7500

Rickie Fowler +8000

Taylor Pendrith +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Max Homa +8000

Min Woo Lee +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Byeong Hun An +9000

Davis Thompson +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000