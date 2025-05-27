The week of Memorial Day brings one of the top events on the PGA Tour as the 2025 Memorial Tournament gets set to tee off on Thursday from the Jack Nicklaus-designed Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. A PGA Signature Event with a $20 million purse, the Memorial has seen some thrilling finishes in recent years, including a one-stroke win by Scottie Scheffler last year as well as playoffs in 2021 and 2023.

Scheffler is the +280 favorite (risk $100 to win $280), but despite his dominance, it's tough to find value at that number. So who are some of the Memorial Tournament longshots to target? There are also PGA odds for top-five, top-10, head-to-head and more to consider. Before locking in any 2025 Memorial Tournament picks, be sure to see the PGA predictions rom the proven model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, is up more than $9,000 on PGA best bets since June of 2020. This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row --this year's PGA Championship and last year's U.S. Open. It also nailed Justin Thomas (20-1) as the winner in its best bets for the RBC Heritage last month.

Now that the 2025 Memorial Tournament field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Here are three Memorial Tournament best bets, based on the model's projections, to target:

Corey Conners to win outright (28-1)

The Canadian doesn't have any outright wins in 2025, but he's been among the most consistent players on tour since mid-February. He has just one finish outside of the top 25 since February 16, a span that includes four top-10 finishes. He ranks 11th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy, ninth in greens in regulation and 18th in total strokes gained, so he provides strong value at FanDuel, where new users can use a FanDuel promo code if they want to take a big swing on Conners. See more longshots right here.

Collin Morikawa winner (w/o Scottie Scheffler) (+1400)

Removing Scheffler from the betting market has to be a consideration at this point. If that's a route you're considering, then Morikawa is the top play this week, according to the model. Morikawa has a pair of runner-up finishes this year, as well as a runner-up at the Memorial last year, finishing one stroke behind Scheffler. He also took second at the Memorial in 2021, so he's on the verge of breaking through at this course.

Hideki Matsuyama to finish top 10 (including ties) (+220)

Matsuyama has been a boom-or-bust option this year with a win, six others top-25 finishes, but also three missed cuts. Like Morikawa, he's played Muirfield well, with a win and three other top-10 finishes, including an eighth-place finish in 2024. He's +220 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and you can get a DraftKings promo code if you like this value.

Full Memorial Tournament 2025 picks

You've seen the latest best bets from the model. Now, see the Memorial Tournament leaderboard, including forecasted finishes for Scheffler, Justin Thomas and more. Visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four Masters and three majors in 2024.

You can also view expert advice before locking in your PGA Tour picks. Visit SportsLine now to see expert Eric Cohen's best bets for a longshot parlay, all from an expert who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight events over the last two seasons, for the 2025 Memorial Tournament.

It's not too early to get picks for the next major. See McClure's projected leaderboard for the 2025 U.S. Open right here.