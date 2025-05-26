At the height of his fame, Jack Nicklaus built Muirfield Village in 1974, and the iconic design just outside Columbus, Ohio, has been a stop on the PGA Tour schedule since 1976. The 2025 Memorial Tournament begins on Thursday and this week will be a celebration of 50 years at Muirfield Village. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and he's the +280 favorite in the 2025 Memorial Tournament odds from DraftKings. However, Patrick Cantlay is the only two-time champion in the 2025 Memorial Tournament field and he's listed at +190 to finish top 10 in this week's PGA Tour prop odds.

This PGA Tour Signature Event will bring out some of the game's biggest stars and you can use the latest DraftKings promo code to build your bankroll before betting any Memorial Tournament props. Before making any 2025 Memorial Tournament picks or golf parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen that pays out a staggering amount of more than $1.1 million on a $10 bet. You can also check out a full 2025 Memorial Tournament projected leaderboard from the model that nailed 15 majors, including the first two this year.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) last month, as well as Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500) all to win.

Then last week on the Early Wedge show, he nailed Ben Griffin (+4500) to top the leaderboard with Scheffler excluded. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now that the Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the Memorial Tournament 2025, he has locked in his betting picks to form an eight-leg golf parlay that pays out more than $1.1 million for a $10 bettor. New users might want to see the latest BetMGM promo code, Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, and bet365 bonus code to get in the action. Then you can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2025 Memorial Tournament parlay, PGA Tour picks

For Memorial Tournament 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's eight-leg PGA Tour parlay is Sepp Straka to finish top 20 for a +135 payout in our DraftKings parlay. The 32-year-old cracked the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career after winning the Truist Championship earlier this month and he's No. 9 in the world entering the week. He's now a four-time PGA Tour winner and he's put himself in the running for the FedEx Cup championship with the best season of his career.

"The Austrian has won two times this season and sits third in the FedExCup Standings behind Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy heading into this event. He has 10 top-20s in 15 events this season and has finished T16-T5 here in the last two years. Despite a surprising missed cut two weeks ago at Quail Hollow, I expect Straka's floor to be the top-20 this week and wouldn't be surprised if he finished closer to the top-5 come Sunday afternoon," Cohen told SportsLine. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

Cohen is also backing Corey Conners to finish in the top 10, a prop that returns +260 at DraftKings and Caesars, where you can use this Caesars Sportsbook promo code to double your winnings on your next 10 bets after your first $1 bet. The 33-year-old Canadian had fallen to conditional status on the PGA Tour before Monday qualifying into the 2019 Valero Texas Open and scoring a life-changing win. Since, he's established himself as one of the tour's best from tee-to-green and he's playing great golf this season.

"In eight events since March, Conners has registered four top-10s and seven top-20 finishes. His ball striking, always his strength, is at its peak having not lost strokes off the tee and on approach since February. In seven trips here, the Canadian has never finished in the top-10 but that seems long overdue," Cohen noted. "If he can putt slightly above field average, I wouldn't be surprised if he made a run at a top-5 level finish." See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

Cohen has also picked his outright winner and has made six other PGA Tour prop picks for his 2025 Memorial Tournament parlay that pays more than $1.1 million on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the 2025 Memorial Tournament, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a $1.1 million payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's weekly $1 million PGA Tour parlay and picks for Memorial Tournament 2025, all from the golf expert who has called eight outright winners since 2023 and nailed a +4500 prop last week and find out.