Tommy Fleetwood is winless in 156 PGA Tour events, but with two top-five finishes over his last three tournaments, the Memorial Tournament could be where he breaks through. The 34-year-old is listed at 33-1 in the latest 2025 Memorial Tournament odds, but he is one of the longshots the model likes to make a run at the title. Fleetwood finished T4 at last weekend's Charles Schwab Challenge. He finished 20th at last year's Memorial Tournament but he missed the cut in his other two events at Muirfield Village Golf Club, albeit in tournaments nearly 10 years ago, so how should those results factor into placing 2025 Memorial Tournament bets?

The Memorial Tournament 2025 tees off from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club on Thursday, May 29, in Dublin, Ohio. Scottie Scheffler is the +280 favorite, followed by Xander Schauffele (14-1) and Collin Morikawa (16-1) in the latest 2025 Memorial Tournament odds. Scheffler is the deserving favorite, but if you are targeting a longshot for your Memorial Tournament bets, is Flettwood the top option on your favorite betting sites? Outside of just winning, Fleetwood is priced at +450 to finish in the top five and +200 to finish in the top 200 on DraftKings. Before making any Memorial Tournament picks or bets, be sure to see the PGA predictions from SportsLine's proven golf model.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- and the 2025 PGA Championship.

Now that the 2025 Memorial Tournament field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and revealed its longshot betting picks. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, FanDuel promo code, bet365 bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Tommy Fleetwood (33-1)

Fleetwood isn't only coming off recent results that would have paid out for top-five finishers for online sports betting, he finished fourth in each of those tournaments. Fleetwood finished T4 at last weekend's Charles Schwab Challenge and T4 at the Truist Championship on May 11. He also finished seventh at the RBC Heritage on April 20 as he's playing some of the best golf of his career, moving him to 13th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Fleetwood is seventh on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, including seventh in Tee-to-Green and 11th in Approach the Green. He's 12th on the PGA Tour on Par 4s and given his close finishes toward the top in recent weeks, the model projects value in him at 33-1 odds to claim that elusive first PGA Tour victory at the Memorial Tournament 2025. See more Memorial Tournament best bets right here.

Corey Conners (33-1)

The 33-year-old has been playing strong, consistent golf regardless of the field's talent with back-to-back top 20 results at majors this season. It's just the second time in his career that he's even had two top 20 results in major tournaments in the same year, and although the Memorial Tournament will have some of the top golfers in the world, it's also missing some notable names from the PGA Tour, including Rory McIlroy. Conners has finished in the top 20 in seven of his last eight tournaments with four top-10 results over that span, including finishing T8 at the Masters.

Conners is 18th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, highlighted by ranking 11th Off-the-Tee. He's 11th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy, which has put him in great second-shot positions, but even when he rarely finds himself in a tough spot, Conners is fifth on the PGA Tour in scrambling from the rough. The two-time PGA Tour champion has made the cut in five of six Memorial Tournament events, and bettors who take advantage of a BetMGM promo code can get Conners to finish inside the top five at +450 odds.

Hideki Matsuyama (35-1)

The 11-time PGA Tour champion will never forget Muirfield Village Golf Club as it was the place of his first PGA Tour victory. He won the 2014 Memorial Tournament in a playoff at 22 years old to begin a successful PGA Tour career. He's often remained a top finisher at Muirfield Village Golf Club with a top-10 finish in four of 11 career Memorial Tournaments, including finishing eighth last year.

Matsuyama won the 2025 Sentry to begin his 2025 PGA Tour season as he's won at least one tournament in four of the last five years, including multiple tournaments in the 2021-22 and 2024 PGA Tour seasons. He hasn't played his best golf lately, missing the cut in three of his last six tournaments, but that has dropped his price to a point where the model sees strong value for 2025 Memorial Tournament bets. Bettors looking to take advantage of a Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get Matsuyama to finish in the top 10 yet again at +300 odds.

More 2025 Memorial Tournament picks

You've seen the latest longshots from the model. Now, see the Memorial Tournament leaderboard, including forecasted finishes for Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and more. Visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four Masters, the last two PGA Championships and three majors in 2024.

You can also view expert advice before locking in your PGA Tour picks. Visit SportsLine now to see expert Eric Cohen's best bets for the Memorial Tournament 2025, all from an expert who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight events over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) last month.

Cohen has also built a parlay for a $1 million parlay for the 2025 Memorial Tournament. Visit SportsLine now to view it.