The 2025 Memorial Tournament heads for the weekend beginning with Round 3 on Saturday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The first tee time comes at 10 a.m. ET. Nick Taylor and Ben Griffin enter the weekend tied atop the Memorial leaderboard at 7-under par, while Akshay Bhatia is two shots back at -5. All eyes are on PGA Championship winner and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, however, as he lurks just three shots back. Scheffler is the +175 favorite (risk $100 to win $175) to win heading into the weekend, according to the latest 2025 Memorial Tournament odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Griffin, who is going for back-to-back wins after his victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge last week, is second in the odds at +475. With several big names near the top of the Memorial Tournament leaderboard, what are the best bets and prop picks for the weekend? Before making any 2025 Memorial Tournament weekend picks, be sure to see the PGA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) last month, as well as Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship, +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500) over the last few seasons. He also hit Griffin's win last week on the Early Wedge podcast (in the without Scheffler market) at 45-1 Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Top Memorial Tournament PGA Tour weekend picks

For the Memorial 2025 weekend, Cohen is backing Tony Finau to finish in the top 10 (+300 at DraftKings). Finau, who shot a 72 and 73 in Round 1 and Round 2, respectively, is 1 over and three shots out of the current top 10.

"Finau is T18 through two rounds but he's lost more than three strokes off the tee," Cohen told SportsLine. "In his last nine events leading up to this one, the 35-year old has gained strokes with his driver. More of that positive regression logic for me with this bet. The rest of his game looks good and I think this is the best value on the board going into the weekend. This might be worth more than a full unit play to me." See more picks at SportsLine.

Cohen has also locked in four other picks, including a longshot play that returns more than +1000. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

2025 Memorial Tournament weekend odds, contenders

