If Scottie Scheffler finishes on top of the leaderboard at the 2025 Memorial Tournament, he'll become the first golfer since Tiger Woods (2000-01) to successfully defend his title. Scheffler will have to stave off several serious contenders if he wants to rewrite the history books. Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland are among the experienced players looking to dethrone Scheffler and win the Memorial Tournament 2025. Play gets underway from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club on Thursday, May 29.
Scheffler enters this week's event as the +280 favorite (risk $100 to win $280), according to the latest 2025 Memorial Tournament odds. He's followed by Schauffele (14-1), Morikawa (16-1), Thomas (18-1) and Patrick Cantlay (20-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2025 Memorial Tournament picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine. You can also get 2025 U.S. Open picks for golf's next major.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters - its fourth Masters in a row - and the 2025 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.
Now that the 2025 Memorial Tournament field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2025 Memorial Tournament predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Memorial Tournament: Xander Schauffele, a nine-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Schauffele secured a T-8 finish at the Memorial Tournament in 2024 but is off to an extremely slow start in 2025.
The 31-year-old has recorded just one top-10 finish this season, and he's coming off a T-28 showing at the PGA Championship earlier this month. Schauffele's struggles can be directly attributed to his inconsistency on the green. The two-time major champion enters this week's event ranked 130th in strokes gained: putting (-0.160), 138th in putting average (1.772) and 162nd in one-putt percentage (37.33%). He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Memorial Tournament field. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a 33-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
In order to score well at Muirfield Village, players will need to be extremely accurate. That bodes well for Fleetwood, who ranks 11th in strokes gained: approach to green (0.565) and 31st in driving accuracy (64.22%). He also ranks inside the top 25 in several additional statistical categories, including strokes gained: total (1.371), strokes gained: around-the-green (0.345) and putting average (1.722). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 Memorial Tournament bets. See who else to pick here. Bettors looking to take advantage of a Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get Fleetwood to finish inside the top 10 at +250 odds.
How to make 2025 Memorial Tournament picks
The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 30-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2025 Memorial Tournament, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 Memorial Tournament odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four Masters and the first two majors in 2025.
2025 Memorial Tournament odds, favorites
Get full 2025 Memorial Tournament picks, best bets, and predictions here.
Scottie Scheffler +280
Xander Schauffele +1400
Collin Morikawa +1600
Justin Thomas +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Ludvig Åberg +2200
Viktor Hovland +3000
Corey Conners +3300
Tommy Fleetwood +3300
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Jordan Spieth +3500
Sepp Straka +4000
Si Woo Kim +4000
Shane Lowry +4000
Daniel Berger +4500
Denny McCarthy +4500
Tony Finau +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Russell Henley +5000
Sungjae Im +5000
Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
Keegan Bradley +5500
Maverick McNealy +6000
Harris English +6000
Ben Griffin +6000
Robert MacIntyre +6500
Max Homa +7000
Adam Scott +7500
J.J. Spaun +8000
J.T. Poston +8000
Rickie Fowler +8000
Aaron Rai +8000
Akshay Bhatia +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Byeong Hun An +8000
Alex Noren +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Min Woo Lee +9000
Taylor Pendrith +9000
Mackenzie Hughes +9000
Andrew Novak +10000
Davis Thompson +10000
Michael Kim +11000
Justin Rose +11000
Sam Stevens +11000
Brian Harman +11000
Stephan Jaeger +12000
Ryan Gerard +12000
Eric Cole +12000
Matt Kuchar +12000
Max Greyserman +12000
Thomas Detry +12000
Ryan Fox +12000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000
Kevin Yu +12000
Cameron Young +12000
Jhonattan Vegas +15000
Jacob Bridgeman +15000
Matti Schmid +15000
Alex Smalley +15000