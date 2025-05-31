The PGA Tour is making it's annual trip to the 2025 Memorial Tournament this week, the seventh signature event of the season (out of eight), but the only one hosted by Jack Nicklaus. That makes the Memorial special in the eyes of many golfers, but it also stands as one of the last chances for PGA Tour players to rake in big money and big points given there's a $20,000,000 purse up for grabs.

The winner this week will take home 20% of that prize pool: a $4 million check will be deposited into the account of whoever can best tame the always difficult Muirfield Village Golf Club. That is a larger winner's check than what was available at the PGA Championship earlier this month (won by Scottie Scheffler).

Scheffler was also last year's champion at this event, and he opened this tournament as the heavy favorite to repeat, per BetMGM. Entering the third round, he remains atop the odds board despite sitting three strokes behind on the leaderboard. Part of why Scheffler is that far separated from the rest of the field this week is the absence of Rory McIlroy, who is skipping the event (surprising Nicklaus himself) to avoid playing three straight weeks as he's committed to the RBC Canadian Open as his tune up for the U.S. Open in two weeks at Oakmont.

The top four finishers this week will all take home seven-figure pay days with at least $104,000 going to everyone that finishes 36th or better. Below you can find the full breakdown of the payouts for all 72 positions on the leaderboard at the Memorial.

2025 Memorial Tournament purse, prize money