The PGA Tour made its annual trip to the 2025 Memorial Tournament this week, the seventh signature event of the season (out of eight), but the only one hosted by Jack Nicklaus. That makes the Memorial special in the eyes of many golfers each year, but it also stands as one of the last chances for PGA Tour players to rake in big money and big points given there's a $20 million purse up for grabs.

Standing tall by four strokes this week, Scottie Scheffler repeated at the Memorial to take home a cool 20% of that prize pool: a $4 million check will be deposited into his bank account after he tamed Muirfield Village for the second straight year. That is a larger winner's check than what was available in May at the PGA Championship, which was also won by Scheffler.

Scheffler opened the Memorial as a heavy favorite and came through as oddsmakers expected, winning his third tournament in four starts and ninth straight when taking a 54-hole lead into the final round of play. It was his third win on the PGA Tour in his last four starts, but Scheffler was tested down the stretch by Ben Griffin, who finished solo 2nd and continues to play the best golf of his career.

Helping both men was the absence of Rory McIlroy, who skipped the Memorial (surprising host Jack Nicklaus) to avoid playing three straight weeks as he's committed to the RBC Canadian Open as his tune up for the U.S. Open in two weeks at Oakmont.

The top four finishers this week all take home seven-figure pay days with at least $104,000 going to everyone that finishes 36th or better. Below you can find the full breakdown of the payouts for all 72 positions on the leaderboard at the Memorial.

2025 Memorial Tournament purse, prize money