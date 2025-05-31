The PGA Tour is back at Jack Nicklaus' place this week as Muirfield Village hosts the start of golf's summer schedule with the 2025 Memorial Tournament. Moving its seventh signature event up to two weeks before the U.S. Open, the PGA Tour pushed the Memorial into May with hopes of having fewer scheduling conflicts for players leading into the third major of the year.

While most of the PGa Tour's top players are on hand, Rory McIlroy opted not to play this week. He will instead tee it up at the RBC Canadian Open next week as his U.S. Open tune-up -- to the surprise of Nicklaus more than anyone else.

With McIlroy absent, reigning champion Scottie Scheffler entered as the heavy favorite at BetMGM with Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele tied for second on the odds sheet. Entering Moving Day, Scheffler remains atop the odds board despite sitting three strokes behind co-leaders Ben Griffin and Nick Taylor. Griffin enters the final 36 holes with the lead for the second straight week, and he will be looking to claim another victory in what has been a breakout campaign.

Let's look at how you can follow the action at the penultimate signature event of the season all weekend. Of note for viewers is that this year's tournament will feature a later start time on Saturday, finishing at 7:30 p.m. ET, before returning to a more standard Sunday schedule with a 6:30 p.m. finish.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Memorial Tournament TV schedule

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 10:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10:45 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 2-5:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live TV coverage: 5:30-7:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 5:30-7:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio