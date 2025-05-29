The PGA Tour returns to Jack's place this week as the annual visit for the Memorial Tournament at Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village marks the start of golf's summer schedule. This year, the PGA Tour moved its seventh signature event up -- two weeks before the U.S. Open -- in hopes of having fewer scheduling conflicts for players leading into the third major of the year.

While most of the Tour's top players will be on hand, Rory McIlroy opted not to play this week. He will instead tee it up at the RBC Canadian Open next week instead as his U.S. Open tune-up -- to the surprise of Nicklaus more than anyone else.

With McIlroy absent, reigning champion Scottie Scheffler (3-1) is the heavy favorite at BetMGM with Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele tied for second on the odds sheet back at 16-1. Scheffler edged out Morikawa by one stroke last year, as Muirfield Village once again provided a stiff test for the best players in the world and required pinpoint precision with ball-striking -- playing into Scheffler's hands.

Let's look at how you can follow the action at the penultimate signature event of the season all weekend. Of note for viewers is that this year's tournament will feature a later start time on Saturday, finishing at 7:30 p.m. ET, before returning to a more standard Sunday schedule with a 6:30 p.m. finish.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Memorial Tournament TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 7:50 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 7:50 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 10:45 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10:45 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 2-5:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live TV coverage: 5:30-7:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 5:30-7:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio