The 2025 Mexico Open at Vidanta is set to get underway on Thursday, Feb. 20, and several players will enter this week's event confident they can secure the victory. Jake Knapp is the defending champion and he's coming off a T-17 finish at the Genesis Invitational, his best finish of the season. With another win at Vidanta Vallarta this week, Knapp will become the first PGA Tour golfer to successfully defend his title at the Mexico Open. The 2025 Mexico Open first-round tee times begin on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Akshay Bhatia, a two-time PGA Tour champion, can add to his resume with a victory at the 2025 Mexico Open. Bhatia secured a T-9 finish at the Genesis Invitational last week, proving he has what it takes to compete with the best golfers on tour. The latest 2025 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds list Bhatia as the 14-1 favorite (risk $100 to win $1,400), while Knapp is going off as a 45-1 longshot.

2025 Mexico Open at Vidanta predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Mexico Open: Bhatia, a two-time PGA Tour champion and the odds-on favorite to win this week, fails to finish on top of the leaderboard. Bhatia has proven to be one of the most consistent golfers on the PGA Tour early this season, finishing T-32 or better in each of his past four starts. He's coming off his best performance of the season as well, a T-9 showing at the Genesis Invitational.

However, Bhatia enters this week's event ranked 79th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.087), 133rd in total driving (210) and 169th in driving distance (290.3). He's also struggled on the green, ranking 77th in putting average (1.745) and 81st in putts per round (28.94). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2025 Mexico Open field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Beau Hossler, a 33-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title.

Hossler is still searching for his first win on the PGA Tour, but he has all the tools needed to be in the mix at Vidanta this week. He's finished T-15 or better in two of his four PGA Tour starts this season and is ranked third in putts per round (27.44) and ninth in one-putt percentage (44.79%). He also ranks 13th in putting average (1.699) and recorded a top-10 finish at the Mexico Open in 2023. Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 Mexico Open bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 Mexico Open at Vidanta picks

2025 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds, favorites

Akshay Bhatia +1400

Rasmus Hojgaard +2000

Samuel Stevens +2200

Kurt Kitayama +2200

Michael Kim +2500

Patrick Rodgers +2500

Harry Hall +2800

Taylor Moore +3000

Stephan Jaeger +3000

Aaron Rai +3300

Beau Hossler +3300

Ben Griffin +3500

Niklas Norgaard +4000

Kevin Yu +4000

Alex Smalley +4500

Jake Knapp +4500

Thorbjorn Olesen +4500

C.T. Pan +5000

Ryan Fox +5500

Justin Lower +5500

Matt Wallace +5500

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

Michael Thorbjornsen +5500

Greyson Sigg +6000

Adam Svensson +6000

Erik Van Rooyen +6500

Jesper Svensson +6500

Mac Meissner +6500

Patrick Fishburn +6500

Carson Young +6500

Kevin Roy +6500

Charley Hoffman +7000

Ryan Gerard +7000

Aldrich Potgieter +7500

Jacob Bridgeman +7500

Victor Perez +7500

Chan Kim +7500

Andrew Putnam +7500

Ben Silverman +8000

Sam Ryder +8000

Rico Hoey +8000

Antoine Rozner +9000

Matthias Schmid +9000

Chris Gotterup +9000

Lanto Griffin +9000

Joe Highsmith +9000

Trey Mullinax +9000

Frankie Capan +9000

Kristoffer Ventura +10000

Ricky Castillo +10000

Chandler Phillips +10000

Alejandro Tosti +10000

Jackson Suber +10000

Vince Whaley +10000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Quade Cummins +11000

Matt Mccarty +11000

Vincent Norrman +11000

Takumi Kanaya +11000

Luke List +12000

Thriston Lawrence +12000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +12000

Max Mcgreevy +12000

Joel Dahmen +12000

Karl Vilips +12000

Hayden Springer +12000

Matteo Manassero +12000

Ben Kohles +15000

Ryo Hisatsune +15000

Patton Kizzire +15000

Brian Campbell +15000

Ben Martin +15000

Henrik Norlander +15000

Jeremy Paul +15000

Isaiah Salinda +15000

Rikuya Hoshino +15000