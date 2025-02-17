The 2025 Mexico Open at Vidanta is set to get underway on Thursday, Feb. 20, and several players will enter this week's event confident they can secure the victory. Jake Knapp is the defending champion and he's coming off a T-17 finish at the Genesis Invitational, his best finish of the season. With another win at Vidanta Vallarta this week, Knapp will become the first PGA Tour golfer to successfully defend his title at the Mexico Open.
Meanwhile, Akshay Bhatia, a two-time PGA Tour champion, can add to his resume with a victory at the 2025 Mexico Open. Bhatia secured a T-9 finish at the Genesis Invitational last week, proving he has what it takes to compete with the best golfers on tour. The latest 2025 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds list Bhatia as the 14-1 favorite (risk $100 to win $1,400), while Knapp is going off as a 45-1 longshot.
2025 Mexico Open at Vidanta predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Mexico Open: Bhatia, a two-time PGA Tour champion and the odds-on favorite to win this week, fails to finish on top of the leaderboard. Bhatia has proven to be one of the most consistent golfers on the PGA Tour early this season, finishing T-32 or better in each of his past four starts. He's coming off his best performance of the season as well, a T-9 showing at the Genesis Invitational.
However, Bhatia enters this week's event ranked 79th in strokes gained: off the tee (0.087), 133rd in total driving (210) and 169th in driving distance (290.3). He's also struggled on the green, ranking 77th in putting average (1.745) and 81st in putts per round (28.94). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2025 Mexico Open field. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Beau Hossler, a 33-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Hossler is still searching for his first win on the PGA Tour, but he has all the tools needed to be in the mix at Vidanta this week. He's finished T-15 or better in two of his four PGA Tour starts this season and is ranked third in putts per round (27.44) and ninth in one-putt percentage (44.79%). He also ranks 13th in putting average (1.699) and recorded a top-10 finish at the Mexico Open in 2023. Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 Mexico Open bets. See who else to pick here.
2025 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds, favorites
Akshay Bhatia +1400
Rasmus Hojgaard +2000
Samuel Stevens +2200
Kurt Kitayama +2200
Michael Kim +2500
Patrick Rodgers +2500
Harry Hall +2800
Taylor Moore +3000
Stephan Jaeger +3000
Aaron Rai +3300
Beau Hossler +3300
Ben Griffin +3500
Niklas Norgaard +4000
Kevin Yu +4000
Alex Smalley +4500
Jake Knapp +4500
Thorbjorn Olesen +4500
C.T. Pan +5000
Ryan Fox +5500
Justin Lower +5500
Matt Wallace +5500
Nicolai Hojgaard +5500
Michael Thorbjornsen +5500
Greyson Sigg +6000
Adam Svensson +6000
Erik Van Rooyen +6500
Jesper Svensson +6500
Mac Meissner +6500
Patrick Fishburn +6500
Carson Young +6500
Kevin Roy +6500
Charley Hoffman +7000
Ryan Gerard +7000
Aldrich Potgieter +7500
Jacob Bridgeman +7500
Victor Perez +7500
Chan Kim +7500
Andrew Putnam +7500
Ben Silverman +8000
Sam Ryder +8000
Rico Hoey +8000
Antoine Rozner +9000
Matthias Schmid +9000
Chris Gotterup +9000
Lanto Griffin +9000
Joe Highsmith +9000
Trey Mullinax +9000
Frankie Capan +9000
Kristoffer Ventura +10000
Ricky Castillo +10000
Chandler Phillips +10000
Alejandro Tosti +10000
Jackson Suber +10000
Vince Whaley +10000
Emiliano Grillo +11000
Quade Cummins +11000
Matt Mccarty +11000
Vincent Norrman +11000
Takumi Kanaya +11000
Luke List +12000
Thriston Lawrence +12000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +12000
Max Mcgreevy +12000
Joel Dahmen +12000
Karl Vilips +12000
Hayden Springer +12000
Matteo Manassero +12000
Ben Kohles +15000
Ryo Hisatsune +15000
Patton Kizzire +15000
Brian Campbell +15000
Ben Martin +15000
Henrik Norlander +15000
Jeremy Paul +15000
Isaiah Salinda +15000
Rikuya Hoshino +15000