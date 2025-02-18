With the West Coast Swing now completed, the 2025 PGA Tour schedule takes a brief detour to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2025 Mexico Open, which begins on Thursday, before heading then heading East for four straight events in Florida. Many of the top PGA players opt to take this week off, creating a competitive environment for some up-and-coming golfers. With some names a bit less familiar to golf fans and bettors, there are some opportunities to hit it big in 2025 Mexico Open bets and props.
The latest 2025 Mexico Open odds via SportsLine consensus list Akshay Bhatia as the +1400 favorite to win. Rasmus Hojgaard (+2000), Samuel Stevens (+2200), Kurt Kitayama (+2200), Michael Kim (+2500), Patrick Rodgers (+2500) and Harry Hall (+2800) are the only other golfers in the Mexico Open field going off lower than +3000. There are also PGA odds for top-five, top-10, head-to- head and more to consider. Before locking in your 2025 Mexico Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up well over $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.
Now that the 2025 Mexico Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard from the model. Here are three Mexico Open best bets, based on the model, to target:
Niklaus Norgaard to win (40-1)
The Danish golfer isn't a well-known name to American golf fans, but he's certainly had success in Europe. He has four professional victories including winning the British Masters last September. His previous three wins came in the Nordic Golf League. He only has two PGA events on his resume, both coming in the summer of 2023, but he was very competitive in one of them -- the 2023 Barbasol Championship. Three of his four rounds came in under 70 and he finished T33 for the event. In a field lacking high-end PGA talent, the model views Norgaard as a top-five threat to win and loves his value at these long odds. Now, see the entire projected 2025 Mexico Open leaderboard from the model that nailed 13 majors.
Akshay Bhatia (-140) to beat Patrick Rodgers head-to-head
With nearly 300 PGA events and more than $17 million in winnings, Rodgers is one of the more experienced players in the Mexico Open field. Bhatia, however, is the outright favorite for a reason. He's played extremely well on the 2025 PGA Tour thus far, finishing no worse than T32 against loaded fields at The Sentry, Pebble Beach, the Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational. Rodgers has already missed two cuts this season and has two other finishes outside the top 50. McClure's projected leaderboard has Bhatia finishing more than 10 spots higher than Rodgers, making him a strong value even at the slightly juiced number. Get Mexico Open best bets for a $1 million parlay from expert Eric Cohen, who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in seven events over the last two seasons, right here.
Kurt Kitayama (-130) to beat Michael Kim head-to-head
This is a play largely based on tournament history since Kitayama finished second at this event last year, while Kim missed the cut after firing a second-round 74. Kim also finished T30 in 2023. Kim has been a boom-or-bust player this year, missing two cuts, but also finishing T13 or better twice. The model is projecting that he finishes outside the top 10 this week as Kitayama finishes nine spots ahead of him on the projected leaderboard. Get Mexico Open One and Done picks from the expert whose top One and Done pick last week at the Genesis, Ludvig Aberg, won the tournament and the $3.6 million winner's share, here.
Full Mexico Open 2025 picks
2025 Mexico Open odds, field, golfers
Akshay Bhatia +1400
Rasmus Hojgaard +2000
Samuel Stevens +2200
Kurt Kitayama +2200
Michael Kim +2500
Patrick Rodgers +2500
Harry Hall +2800
Taylor Moore +3000
Stephan Jaeger +3000
Aaron Rai +3300
Beau Hossler +3300
Ben Griffin +3500
Niklas Norgaard +4000
Kevin Yu +4000
Alex Smalley +4500
Jake Knapp +4500
Thorbjorn Olesen +4500
C.T. Pan +5000
Ryan Fox +5500
Justin Lower +5500
Matt Wallace +5500
Nicolai Hojgaard +5500
Michael Thorbjornsen +5500
Greyson Sigg +6000
Adam Svensson +6000
Erik Van Rooyen +6500
Jesper Svensson +6500
Mac Meissner +6500
Patrick Fishburn +6500
Carson Young +6500
Kevin Roy +6500
Charley Hoffman +7000
Ryan Gerard +7000
Aldrich Potgieter +7500
Jacob Bridgeman +7500
Victor Perez +7500
Chan Kim +7500
Andrew Putnam +7500
Ben Silverman +8000
Sam Ryder +8000
Rico Hoey +8000
Antoine Rozner +9000
Matthias Schmid +9000
Chris Gotterup +9000
Lanto Griffin +9000
Joe Highsmith +9000
Trey Mullinax +9000
Frankie Capan +9000
Kristoffer Ventura +10000
Ricky Castillo +10000
Chandler Phillips +10000
Alejandro Tosti +10000
Jackson Suber +10000
Vince Whaley +10000
Emiliano Grillo +11000
Quade Cummins +11000
Matt Mccarty +11000
Vincent Norrman +11000
Takumi Kanaya +11000
Luke List +12000
Thriston Lawrence +12000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +12000
Max Mcgreevy +12000
Joel Dahmen +12000
Karl Vilips +12000
Hayden Springer +12000
Matteo Manassero +12000
Ben Kohles +15000
Ryo Hisatsune +15000
Patton Kizzire +15000
Brian Campbell +15000
Ben Martin +15000
Henrik Norlander +15000
Jeremy Paul +15000
Isaiah Salinda +15000
Rikuya Hoshino +15000