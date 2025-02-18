With the West Coast Swing now completed, the 2025 PGA Tour schedule takes a brief detour to Vidanta Vallarta for the 2025 Mexico Open, which begins on Thursday, before heading then heading East for four straight events in Florida. Many of the top PGA players opt to take this week off, creating a competitive environment for some up-and-coming golfers. With some names a bit less familiar to golf fans and bettors, there are some opportunities to hit it big in 2025 Mexico Open bets and props.

The latest 2025 Mexico Open odds via SportsLine consensus list Akshay Bhatia as the +1400 favorite to win. Rasmus Hojgaard (+2000), Samuel Stevens (+2200), Kurt Kitayama (+2200), Michael Kim (+2500), Patrick Rodgers (+2500) and Harry Hall (+2800) are the only other golfers in the Mexico Open field going off lower than +3000. There are also PGA odds for top-five, top-10, head-to- head and more to consider. Before locking in your 2025 Mexico Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up well over $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Now that the 2025 Mexico Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard from the model. Here are three Mexico Open best bets, based on the model, to target:

Niklaus Norgaard to win (40-1)

The Danish golfer isn't a well-known name to American golf fans, but he's certainly had success in Europe. He has four professional victories including winning the British Masters last September. His previous three wins came in the Nordic Golf League. He only has two PGA events on his resume, both coming in the summer of 2023, but he was very competitive in one of them -- the 2023 Barbasol Championship. Three of his four rounds came in under 70 and he finished T33 for the event. In a field lacking high-end PGA talent, the model views Norgaard as a top-five threat to win and loves his value at these long odds. Now, see the entire projected 2025 Mexico Open leaderboard from the model that nailed 13 majors.

Akshay Bhatia (-140) to beat Patrick Rodgers head-to-head

With nearly 300 PGA events and more than $17 million in winnings, Rodgers is one of the more experienced players in the Mexico Open field. Bhatia, however, is the outright favorite for a reason. He's played extremely well on the 2025 PGA Tour thus far, finishing no worse than T32 against loaded fields at The Sentry, Pebble Beach, the Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational. Rodgers has already missed two cuts this season and has two other finishes outside the top 50. McClure's projected leaderboard has Bhatia finishing more than 10 spots higher than Rodgers, making him a strong value even at the slightly juiced number. Get Mexico Open best bets for a $1 million parlay from expert Eric Cohen, who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in seven events over the last two seasons, right here.

Kurt Kitayama (-130) to beat Michael Kim head-to-head

This is a play largely based on tournament history since Kitayama finished second at this event last year, while Kim missed the cut after firing a second-round 74. Kim also finished T30 in 2023. Kim has been a boom-or-bust player this year, missing two cuts, but also finishing T13 or better twice. The model is projecting that he finishes outside the top 10 this week as Kitayama finishes nine spots ahead of him on the projected leaderboard. Get Mexico Open One and Done picks from the expert whose top One and Done pick last week at the Genesis, Ludvig Aberg, won the tournament and the $3.6 million winner's share, here.

2025 Mexico Open odds, field, golfers

Akshay Bhatia +1400

Rasmus Hojgaard +2000

Samuel Stevens +2200

Kurt Kitayama +2200

Michael Kim +2500

Patrick Rodgers +2500

Harry Hall +2800

Taylor Moore +3000

Stephan Jaeger +3000

Aaron Rai +3300

Beau Hossler +3300

Ben Griffin +3500

Niklas Norgaard +4000

Kevin Yu +4000

Alex Smalley +4500

Jake Knapp +4500

Thorbjorn Olesen +4500

C.T. Pan +5000

Ryan Fox +5500

Justin Lower +5500

Matt Wallace +5500

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

Michael Thorbjornsen +5500

Greyson Sigg +6000

Adam Svensson +6000

Erik Van Rooyen +6500

Jesper Svensson +6500

Mac Meissner +6500

Patrick Fishburn +6500

Carson Young +6500

Kevin Roy +6500

Charley Hoffman +7000

Ryan Gerard +7000

Aldrich Potgieter +7500

Jacob Bridgeman +7500

Victor Perez +7500

Chan Kim +7500

Andrew Putnam +7500

Ben Silverman +8000

Sam Ryder +8000

Rico Hoey +8000

Antoine Rozner +9000

Matthias Schmid +9000

Chris Gotterup +9000

Lanto Griffin +9000

Joe Highsmith +9000

Trey Mullinax +9000

Frankie Capan +9000

Kristoffer Ventura +10000

Ricky Castillo +10000

Chandler Phillips +10000

Alejandro Tosti +10000

Jackson Suber +10000

Vince Whaley +10000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Quade Cummins +11000

Matt Mccarty +11000

Vincent Norrman +11000

Takumi Kanaya +11000

Luke List +12000

Thriston Lawrence +12000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +12000

Max Mcgreevy +12000

Joel Dahmen +12000

Karl Vilips +12000

Hayden Springer +12000

Matteo Manassero +12000

Ben Kohles +15000

Ryo Hisatsune +15000

Patton Kizzire +15000

Brian Campbell +15000

Ben Martin +15000

Henrik Norlander +15000

Jeremy Paul +15000

Isaiah Salinda +15000

Rikuya Hoshino +15000