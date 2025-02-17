The PGA Tour heads south of the border this week for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld starting on Thursday, February 20. Defending champion Jake Knapp is back to defend his title, but is listed as a 45-1 longshot in the 2025 Mexico Open odds. World No. 30 Akshay Bhatia headlines the 2025 Mexico Open field, and enters as the 14-1 betting favorite. Other top 2025 Mexico Open contenders include Rasmus Hojgaard (20-1), Kurt Kitayama (22-1), Samuel Stevens (22-1), Michael Kim (25-1), and Patrick Rodgers (25-1). The total 2025 Mexico Open purse is $7 million, with the winner's share listed as $1.26 million. The winner will also earn 500 FedEx Cup points.

With One and Done pools ramping up for the 2025 season, it is imperative to nail your 2025 Mexico Open one and done picks. Should you use this event to target a favorite like Bhatia, Hojgaard, or Kitayama? Would it make sense to take a long shot like Erik Van Rooyen (65-1) or Charley Hoffman (70-1)? Before locking in your 2025 Mexico Open one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. In fact, the model is up more than $9,500 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters, its third Masters in a row, and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

McClure has been nailing his One and Done picks for the last two years, correctly calling Nick Taylor's epic win at the RBC Canadian Open, as well as Scottie Scheffler's and Jon Rahm's victories as the Masters.

More recently, at last week's Genesis Invitational, a Signature PGA Tour event, McClure' top One and Done pick, Ludvig Aberg, outlasted the field for an outright win. The 26-year-old took home a massive $3.6 million payday for himself and gave his OAD backers a huge bump in their pool's standings.

Top 2025 Mexico Open One and Done picks

One of McClure's top One and Done picks for the 2025 Mexico Open is Akshay Bhatia. The 23-year-old is a rising star on the PGA Tour and has the skill to be in contention in any tournament he enters. The two-time PGA Tour winner is coming off a T-9 finish against an elite signature event field at the Genesis Invitational last week.

Bhatia has played in four events in 2025, all coming against star-studded fields, and he made the cut each time. Bhatia has climbed to No. 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and ranks highly in several key metrics heading into this event. Bhatia is currently ranked 12 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained putting (0.622), 41st in strokes gained on approach (0.385), and 43rd in total strokes gained (0.660). You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

