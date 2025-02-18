An exciting West Coast swing has come to a close, and now the PGA Tour heads south of the border for the 2025 Mexico Open. Featuring a field filled with rookies, journeymen and budding stars hoping to make their mark on the 2025 season, the Mexico Open presents a great opportunity for those players jockeying for position on the tour.

The names are led by a few young stars in the making, including Akshay Bhatia. Twice a winner already on the PGA Tour -- including last season at the Texas Open -- the lengthy left hander hopes to get back into the winner's circle in what will be his second tournament appearance. Capturing a top-five result in his debut in 2023, Bhatia looks keen on doing more of the same following a strong West Coast swing that included a top-10 result at last week's Genesis Invitational.

The 23-year-old is joined by another youngster in Rasmus Højgaard. Getting off to a solid start to his rookie campaign with contention runs at Pebble Beach and TPC Scottsdale, the smooth-swinging Dane eyes more of the same in Mexico.

Højgaard hopes to capture what could be the first of many PGA Tour titles while others hope to play themselves into the next batch of signature events. With the Arnold Palmer Invitational quickly approaching and with some players with work to do if they are to play in the fourth signature event of the year, the Mexico Open provides the chance to change some fortunes.

2025 Mexico Open schedule

Dates: Feb. 20-23

Location: VidantaWorld — Vallarta, Mexico

Par: 71 | Yardage: 7,436

Purse: $7,000,000

2025 Mexico Open field, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Akshay Bhatia (14-1): The broomstick is sweeping putts in with ease for Bhatia across the first month of the season. The left hander has gained strokes on the greens in each of his starts and has helped him capture a couple of quality results in the last two signature events. Over the last six months, Bhatia ranks third in this field in strokes gained total and sixth in strokes gained putting. If the iron play continues to trend upwards like it has been, he has a great opportunity to raise his third career trophy.

Kurt Kitayama (20-1): He's just not getting a ton out of his game at the moment. Kitayama has turned into a tee-to-green merchant in recent months, but his inconsistencies on the greens and tendency to card big numbers has blown up his chances to put together any strong performances. Kitayama returns to Mexico for the first time since 2022 when he finished runner up to Jon Rahm.

Patrick Rodgers (22-1): Rodgers squandered his fifth career 54-hole lead at the Genesis Invitational as he continues to look for his first career PGA Tour victory. After a run of poor putting, Rodgers has found some form on the greens, which should only help his chances this week. He has nabbed three top-10 finishes in three starts at the Mexico Open and should have the confidence to contend once again against a field of this caliber.

Michael Kim (25-1): The social media darling is beginning to shine. Kim has been stellar the last couple weeks as he finished runner up to Thomas Detry at the WM Phoenix Open and acquitted himself nicely at the Genesis Invitational in his hometown of San Diego. He had his moments in 2024, but this version of Kim looks much more sustainable; he's gaining strokes throughout the bag and driving the ball as well as ever.

Ben Griffin (30-1)

Aaron Rai (30-1): Following a great finish to his 2024, Rai has stumbled out the gates in 2025. In four starts, the Englishman has failed to capture a top-10 finish, but there are signs that he is closer than it seems. He continues to gain strokes with his irons, and the putter is simmering and ready to boil at any moment. Rai needs to just slightly improve in those areasand he'll start contending again.

Harry Hall (30-1)

2025 Mexico Open predictions



Rasmus Hojgaard Winner (18-1): The talent level of this kid is sky high. A winner over Rory McIlroy at last fall's Irish Open, Højgaard finished behind the four-time major champion in the season-long Race to Dubai to secure his PGA Tour card this season. He hasn't skipped a beat since; he contended in his first two outings before an early exit at the Genesis Invitational. That result is a clear outlier amid a fantastic run of form that extends to last summer.

Joe Highsmith Contender (70-1): Highsmith was one of the best players during the FedEx Cup Fall but has since fallen off. His 2025 has been rough thus far, but he is showing signs that he is ready to turn the corner. The left hander has gained strokes ball striking in his last two starts and should be comfortable around VidantaWorld. He finished T5 at the World Wide Technology Championship this fall, which boasts a number of similarities to this week's tournament.

Antoine Rozner Sleeper (75-1): Something is going to have to give sooner or later. The Frenchman struggled in his first two PGA Tour events this season but continues to flash impressive form on the DP World Tour. He finished inside the top five in Qatar a couple weeks ago thanks to some solid approach numbers. Rozner's game should fit perfectly for the test that is VidantaWorld as he is plenty long off the tee and can push the envelope with his scoring clubs.

