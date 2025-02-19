Following an exciting West Coast Swing, the PGA Tour travels south for the 2025 Mexico Open. Featuring a field filled with PGA Tour rookies, journeymen and stars in the making, the Mexico Open will present a great opportunity for players to potentially enter the winner's circle for the first time while jockeying for position for the next batch of signature events.

Headlining the action is a young star who is no stranger to the winner's circle, Akshay Bhatia. The lengthy left-hander arrives in Mexico off a nice run of form in the last two signature events, where he acquitted himself quite nicely alongside the best players in the game at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.

Now the name atop the field list, Bhatia hopes his play from California can translate to more success in Mexico. He is joined by PGA Tour rookie Rasmus Højgaard, who has not skipped a beat since making the transition from the DP World Tour. Already contending in tournaments like the WM Phoenix Open, the multiple-time DP World Tour winner appears keen on grabbing his first on this side of the Atlantic Ocean.

PGA Tour winners Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Aaron Rai, Kevin Yu, Harry Hall and Matt Wallace all make the trip to Mexico, with players such as Patrick Rodgers, Sam Stevens, Ben Griffin, Alex Smalley and Beau Hossler all have the look of becoming the next first-time winner on the PGA Tour.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 Mexico Open TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio