The 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic is back for the second year, playing opposite to the Truist Championship this week. It is the second of two tune-ups for next week's PGA Championship. Mackenzie Hughes is the 20-1 favorite in the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by Tom Kim (22-1) and Taylor Moore (28-1). The 132-man Myrtle Beach Classic field will take on the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina. Which golfers should you back with your 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic bets?

Chris Gotterup was the first player to win this event, while Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson were next on the leaderboard. Gotterup is a 35-1 longshot this week, and Docherty is 50-1 (Thompson is not in the field). Before locking in your 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

2025 Myrtle Beach Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic: Mackenzie Hughes, a two-time PGA Tour champion and the top favorite, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Hughes has only recorded two top-10 finishes this season, and he is coming off his second missed cut in his last five tournaments. His best finishes have come against strong fields, and he missed the cut against a weaker field in the Cognizant Classic.

Hughes ranks outside the top 100 on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, strokes gained off the tee and strokes gained approaching the green. He is also 137th in birdie average and 151st in sand save percentage. The model not only doesn't have him winning as the favorite, but he barely slides inside the top 10. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Sami Valimaki, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Valimaki enters the week just outside the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking after finishing T39 last week. He has only missed the cut twice in individual events, and his best finish was fourth in the Texas Children's Houston Open against a strong field.

Valimaki relies on his approach play, which ranks 14th on the PGA Tour. He is also 11th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained from putting, and his lack of driving power will not cost him at this course. The model has Valimaki cracking the top five, providing plenty of value at his price.

How to make 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic picks

The model is also targeting two other golfers with odds of 40-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title.

Who will win the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world?

2025 Myrtle Beach Classic odds, favorites

