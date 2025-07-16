The 2025 Open Championship returns to Rory McIlroy's home country of Northern Ireland this week, with Royal Portrush hosting the final golf major of the year beginning on Thursday at 1:35 a.m. ET. McIlroy completed the career grand slam at the Masters earlier this season, and he is expected to be in the mix to win his sixth major. He has underperformed since his Masters victory, but he is coming off a runner-up finish at the Scottish Open. McIlroy is +700 in the 2025 Open Championship odds, sitting behind World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (+450).

Other 2025 Open Championship contenders include Jon Rahm (12-1), Bryson DeChambeau (20-1), Xander Schauffele (25-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (26-1). Which golfers should you include in your 2025 Open Championship bets? Before making any 2025 Open Championship picks, you need to see the 2025 Open Championship predictions and best bets from golf insider Sia Nejad.

Top 2025 Open Championship expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is fading Scottie Scheffler, even though he is the top favorite and three-time major champion. Scheffler won his first PGA Tour event in 2022, and he has been on an upward trajectory since then. He has won the Masters twice and claimed his first PGA Championship title earlier this year, but winning a major overseas is a box he has been unable to check.

While Scheffler has never finished outside the top 25 in four Open Championship starts, he has also never finished inside the top five. He has two finishes outside the top 20, which is a poor showing by his standards. This is the only major in which he has more than one finish outside the top 20, so this is a week to avoid Scheffler with PGA bets. See who to back here.

How to make 2025 Open Championship picks, bets

2025 Open Championship odds, favorites

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +700

Jon Rahm +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Xander Schauffele +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2600

Ludvig Åberg +2800

Viktor Hovland +3000

Collin Morikawa +3300

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Shane Lowry +3500

Robert MacIntyre +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Russell Henley +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Brooks Koepka +6500

Sam Burns +7000

Justin Rose +7500

Adam Scott +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Patrick Reed +9000

Ben Griffin +9000

Jason Day +9000

Aaron Rai +9000

Maverick McNealy +9000

Hideki Matsuyama +9000

Chris Gotterup +9000

Ryan Fox +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

JJ Spaun +10000