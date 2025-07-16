2025 Open Championship expert picks, bets, odds: Proven insider avoiding Scottie Scheffler at Royal Portrush
The 2025 Open Championship returns to Rory McIlroy's home country of Northern Ireland this week, with Royal Portrush hosting the final golf major of the year beginning on Thursday at 1:35 a.m. ET. McIlroy completed the career grand slam at the Masters earlier this season, and he is expected to be in the mix to win his sixth major. He has underperformed since his Masters victory, but he is coming off a runner-up finish at the Scottish Open. McIlroy is +700 in the 2025 Open Championship odds, sitting behind World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (+450).
Other 2025 Open Championship contenders include Jon Rahm (12-1), Bryson DeChambeau (20-1), Xander Schauffele (25-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (26-1). Which golfers should you include in your 2025 Open Championship bets? Before making any 2025 Open Championship picks, you need to see the 2025 Open Championship predictions and best bets from golf insider Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, going 52-37-5 and returning 11.67 units over that span. That's a $1,167 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.
Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a +7500 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship 2023. That year, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites and for anyone taking advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, just to name a few.
Top 2025 Open Championship expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is fading Scottie Scheffler, even though he is the top favorite and three-time major champion. Scheffler won his first PGA Tour event in 2022, and he has been on an upward trajectory since then. He has won the Masters twice and claimed his first PGA Championship title earlier this year, but winning a major overseas is a box he has been unable to check.
While Scheffler has never finished outside the top 25 in four Open Championship starts, he has also never finished inside the top five. He has two finishes outside the top 20, which is a poor showing by his standards. This is the only major in which he has more than one finish outside the top 20, so this is a week to avoid Scheffler with PGA bets. See who to back here.
How to make 2025 Open Championship picks, bets
2025 Open Championship odds, favorites
Scottie Scheffler +450
Rory McIlroy +700
Jon Rahm +1200
Bryson DeChambeau +2000
Xander Schauffele +2500
Tommy Fleetwood +2600
Ludvig Åberg +2800
Viktor Hovland +3000
Collin Morikawa +3300
Tyrrell Hatton +3300
Shane Lowry +3500
Robert MacIntyre +4000
Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
Sepp Straka +5000
Joaquin Niemann +5000
Justin Thomas +5000
Patrick Cantlay +5500
Jordan Spieth +6000
Russell Henley +6500
Corey Conners +6500
Brooks Koepka +6500
Sam Burns +7000
Justin Rose +7500
Adam Scott +8000
Cameron Young +8000
Patrick Reed +9000
Ben Griffin +9000
Jason Day +9000
Aaron Rai +9000
Maverick McNealy +9000
Hideki Matsuyama +9000
Chris Gotterup +9000
Ryan Fox +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
JJ Spaun +10000