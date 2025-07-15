The 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush will be the final major championship of the season, and this is another grand slam event that might mean a little more to Rory McIlroy. The 36-year-old Northern Irishman grew up roughly 60 miles from Royal Portrush and this could be his best chance at winning a major on his home soil after missing the cut in the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. The 2025 Masters champion is listed at +700 in the 2025 Open Championship odds behind only Scottie Scheffler (+450). Meanwhile, McIlroy is listed at +150 to finish top five in the latest Open Championship prop odds, while Scheffler is -110 to finish in the top 10.

Play begins on Thursday at Royal Portrush and there will be hundreds of Open Championship player props available for the season's final major.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800), as well as Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500) all to win.

Then, last month on the Early Wedge show, he nailed Ben Griffin (+4500) to top the leaderboard with Scheffler excluded at the Charles Schwab Classic. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now that Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the Open Championship 2025, he has locked in his betting picks to form a eight-leg golf parlay.

For the Open Championship 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's eight-leg PGA Tour parlay is Viktor Hovland to finish in the top 20 for a +130 payout. The 27-year-old is already a seven-time PGA Tour winner and an 11-time winner worldwide and he's become a fixture near the top of major championship leaderboards. He's already posted four top-five finishes in major championships, including a t-4th at the 2022 Open Championship.

"Hovland bounced back from the surprising withdrawal at the Travelers Championship with a solid T11 at the Scottish Open. In his last three events, including the WD, Hovland has gained a combined 22 shots on approach, which is my favorite measure of predicted success. The Norwegian finished solo 3rd at the season's third major at Oakmont, gaining nearly 15 shots tee to green in the process. With three top-13 finish among four Open Championship starts, this finishing position might actually be a notch too low for Hovland, who has solid upside," Cohen told SportsLine. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

Cohen is also backing Tommy Fleetwood to finish in the top 10, a prop that returns +250 in our DraftKings parlay. Fleetwood was the runner-up at Royal Portrush when it hosted the Open Championship for the first time in 68 years back in 2019 and he's had four top-five finishes during the 2025 PGA Tour season. The lack of a PGA Tour win is jarring, but he's a seven-time winner on the DP World Tour and his game is clearly a fit for this major championship venue.

"His Open Championship record is excellent, with a solo second here in 2019 among three top-10 finishes in his last five appearances," Cohen said. "A T34 at the Scottish Open was surprising but his putter was the reason for the lower than expected finish. Yet again, I expect the Englishman to contend but likely disappoint those of us outright backers." See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

Cohen has also picked his outright winner and has made six other PGA Tour prop picks for his 2025 Open Championship parlay.

So, who will win the 2025 Open Championship?