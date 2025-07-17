While younger golfers tend to dominate most of the major tournaments, bettors cannot discard older golfers when it comes to the 2025 Open Championship. Four golfers aged 35 or older have won the Open Championship in the last 10 years, including Brian Harman in 2023. The links-style courses require more than just long hitting, which is where experience comes into play. Rory McIlroy is now 36, and he is +700 in the 2025 Open Championship odds.

McIlroy completed the career grand slam at the Masters in April, but he has struggled to regain his form since then. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the +450 favorite, while Jon Rahm (12-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (20-1) are both 2025 Open Championship contenders for when play begins at 1:35 a.m. ET on Thursday. Before locking in your 2025 Open Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- and the 2025 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Now that the 2025 Open Championship field is locked in and fans are deciding where to bet the Open Championship, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2025 Open Championship predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau

One shocker the model is calling at the Open Championship 2025: Rory McIlroy, a five-time major champion, stumbles this week and falls out of the top three. McIlroy completed the coveted Grand Slam with his dramatic victory at the Masters in April. That was his sixth major victory, but arguably the most satisfying of his career. The Northern Ireland native finally got his first green jacket and completed his career grand slam on his 17th attempt at Augusta.

McIlroy also won the Open Championship in 2014, but he has been hit or miss at this major in recent years. In fact, McIlroy has finished T-46 or worse in three of his last five starts at The Open, which includes missing the cut at Royal Portrush in 2019.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scottie Scheffler, who is now a three-time major champion after winning the PGA Championship earlier this year. Scheffler has held the World No. 1 ranking for over 100 weeks, and he is showing no signs of letting that slip this year. He won his third major title at the 2025 PGA Championship, joining Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only golfers since 1950 to win at least 15 PGA Tour events before the age of 29.

Scheffler leads the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, strokes gained approaching the green and scoring average. However, the Open Championship has been his worst major, as he has zero top-five finishes in four appearances. Scheffler cannot be counted out simply due to that statistic, but it is something to consider due to his short odds.

The model has also locked in its projection for Bryson DeChambeau, who is a two-time major champion who also had top-five finishes in both this year's Masters and PGA Championship. DeChambeau wasn't able to maintain his top-five streak at last month's U.S. Open as he missed the cut after winning the major a year ago. Nonetheless, he's been on quite a run over his last seven major starts as he has five finishes in the top six.

DeChambeau collected his 14th professional win in May in South Korea, but success has been fleeting at this specific major tournament. The Open is the only that he's never recorded a top 5 at, and he only has one top 25 over his seven British Open starts. DeChambeau missed the cut in 2019 when The Open was last at Royal Portrush, shooting 5-over-par and finishing four strokes back of the cut line. Thus, he'll look to lean more on recent results, both in majors and this season, rather than his history at The Open Championship. See the full Open Championship projections from the model here.

How to make 2025 Open Championship picks

The model's outright best bets include four golfers going off at +2500 or higher, including two massive triple-digit longshots. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2025 Open Championship, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau finish? Check out the latest 2025 Open Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four Masters and last two PGA Championships.

2025 Open Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2025 Open Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +700

Jon Rahm +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Xander Schauffele +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2600

Ludvig Åberg +2800

Viktor Hovland +3000

Collin Morikawa +3300

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Shane Lowry +3500

Robert MacIntyre +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Russell Henley +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Brooks Koepka +6500

Sam Burns +7000

Justin Rose +7500

Adam Scott +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Patrick Reed +9000

Ben Griffin +9000

Jason Day +9000

Aaron Rai +9000

Maverick McNealy +9000

Hideki Matsuyama +9000

Chris Gotterup +9000

Ryan Fox +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

JJ Spaun +10000