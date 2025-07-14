Royal Portrush was established in 1888 and it first hosted the Open Championship in 1951, but it would be 68 years before the oldest major championship in golf would return to the esteemed course in Northern Ireland. However, their wait has been much shorter this time around, as they'll host the 2025 Open Championship beginning on Thursday, July 17. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffle are all golf superstars and they've combined to win six of the last seven major championships.

Scheffler is the +400 favorite (risk $100 to win $400) followed by McIlroy (+700) and Jon Rahm (+900), while Schauffele, the defending champion, is fifth on the board behind DeChambeau (+2000) at +2500.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- and the 2025 PGA Championship.

Now that the 2025 Open Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

2025 Open Championship predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau

One shocker the model is calling at the Open Championship 2025: Rory McIlroy, a five-time major champion, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top five. The 36-year-old is now a five-time major champion and is one of only six golfers to complete the modern grand slam after winning the 2025 Masters. He's also the 2014 Open Championship winner, but he didn't fare well while facing enormous pressure at Royal Portrush in 2019.

The Northern Irishman missed the cut at the first Open Championship played in Northern Ireland in nearly 70 years despite being the betting and rooting favorite. He's also failed to crack the top five in each of the five solo events that he's played since winning at Augusta and missed the cut at last year's Open Championship.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scottie Scheffler, who is now a three-time major champion after winning the PGA Championship earlier this year. Scheffler didn't capture his first PGA Tour win until Feb. 2022 at the WM Phoenix Open, but he climbed to No. 1 in the world ranking later that season. Just 41 months later, he's now a 16-time PGA Tour winner and three-time major champion.

However, Open Championship golf has been a test for the American. In four career starts in golf's oldest major, Scheffler hasn't finished better than T-7, and he finished outside the top 20 in two of those attempts. He's also cooled off a little since recording his third win of the season at the Memorial Tournament, finishing T-7 at the U.S. Open and T-6 at the Travelers Championship.

Meanwhile, the model has examined Bryson DeChambeau's chances of winning a third major. The 31-year-old has piled up 14 worldwide wins, and he's helped modernize the game in more ways than one, with single-length clubs, an analytical style and an army of social media followers. He's also become one of the biggest major championship threats in golf, with six top-six finishes in majors the last three seasons and two major wins.

However, he's coming off a missed cut at the U.S. Open, and he's also struggled to adapt to links golf. He's missed the cut in three of his seven career starts at Open Championships and has only recorded one top-25 finish, though it was a respectable T-8 in 2022. He's a different player since missing the cut at Royal Portrush in 2019, but will his playing style work in an Open Championship setting? See the full Open Championship projections from the model here.

How to make 2025 Open Championship picks

The model is targeting five golfers with odds longer than 20-1 who will make a strong run at the Claret Jug.

Who will win the 2025 Open Championship, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau finish?

2025 Open Championship odds, favorites

2025 Open Championship picks, best bets and predictions

(odds subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +700

Jon Rahm +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Xander Schauffele +2500

Ludvig Åberg +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3000

Shane Lowry +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Sepp Straka +5000

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Jordan Spieth +5500

Brooks Koepka +5500

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Russell Henley +6500

Corey Conners +7500

Justin Rose +7500

Patrick Reed +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Hideki Matsuyama +8000

Sam Burns +8000

Ben Griffin +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Jason Day +9000

Chris Gotterup +9000

Keegan Bradley +10000