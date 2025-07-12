2025 Open Championship odds, picks: Scheffler, McIlroy, DeChambeau predictions by model that hit 15 majors
Picks for 2025 Open Championship golfers and the British Open favorite to win ahead of the year's final major at Royal Portrush
The 2025 Open Championship will be the final major of the year, and it will begin on July 17 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Irishman Shane Lowry was the winner the last time Royal Portrush hosted in 2019, and a victory back home in Northern Ireland is probably high on his good friend Rory McIlroy's to-do list now that he's completed golf's career Grand Slam. Lowry is listed as a +4100 longshot in the 2025 Open Championship odds, while McIlroy is one of the favorites at +750.
Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is the +470 favorite in the latest British Open odds, while Bryson DeChambeau is priced at +700 to win the year's final major. Other top 2025 Open Championship contenders include Jon Rahm (+1200), defending champion Xander Schauffele (+2400) and Ludvig Aberg (+1000). Before locking in your 2025 Open Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
2025 Open Championship predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau
One shocker the model is calling at the Open Championship 2025: McIlroy, a five-time major champion, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top five. McIlroy was the betting favorite and the rooting favorite when the Open Championship returned to Royal Portrush in 2019 for the first time since 1951. However, the Northern Irishman had a disappointing showing, as he missed the cut after shooting 79 in the opening round and 65 in the second round.
McIlroy had gone over four years without winning a major championship at that point, and it would be nearly six more years before he'd finally win the 2025 Masters to end the drought and complete the career Grand Slam. However, he's played sparingly since then, playing in just five solo tournaments since his April triumph and failing to crack the top five in any of those events.
The model has also locked in its projection for Scottie Scheffler, who is now a three-time major champion after winning the PGA Championship earlier this year. Scheffler didn't capture his first PGA Tour win until Feb. 2022 at the WM Phoenix Open, but he climbed to No. 1 in the world ranking later that season. Just 41 months later, he's now a 16-time PGA Tour winner and three-time major champion.
However, Open Championship golf has been a test for the American. In four career starts in golf's oldest major, Scheffler hasn't finished better than T-7, and he finished outside the top 20 in two of those attempts. He's also cooled off a little since recording his third win of the season at the Memorial Tournament, finishing T-7 at the U.S. Open and T-6 at the Travelers Championship.
Meanwhile, the model has examined Bryson DeChambeau's chances of winning a third major. The 31-year-old has piled up 14 worldwide wins, and he's helped modernize the game in more ways than one, with single-length clubs, an analytical style and an army of social media followers. He's also become one of the biggest major championship threats in golf, with six top-six finishes in majors the last three seasons and two major wins.
However, he's coming off a missed cut at the U.S. Open, and he's also struggled to adapt to links golf. He's missed the cut in three of his seven career starts at Open Championships and has only recorded one top-25 finish, though it was a respectable T-8 in 2022. He's a different player since missing the cut at Royal Portrush in 2019, but will his playing style work in an Open Championship setting? See the full Open Championship projections from the model here.
How to make 2025 Open Championship picks
2025 Open Championship odds, favorites
(odds subject to change)
