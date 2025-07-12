The 2025 Open Championship will be the final major of the year, and it will begin on July 17 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Irishman Shane Lowry was the winner the last time Royal Portrush hosted in 2019, and a victory back home in Northern Ireland is probably high on his good friend Rory McIlroy's to-do list now that he's completed golf's career Grand Slam. Lowry is listed as a +4100 longshot in the 2025 Open Championship odds, while McIlroy is one of the favorites at +750.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is the +470 favorite in the latest British Open odds, while Bryson DeChambeau is priced at +700 to win the year's final major. Other top 2025 Open Championship contenders include Jon Rahm (+1200), defending champion Xander Schauffele (+2400) and Ludvig Aberg (+1000). Before locking in your 2025 Open Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- and the 2025 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Now that the 2025 Open Championship field is locked in and fans are deciding where to bet the Open Championship, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2025 Open Championship predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau

One shocker the model is calling at the Open Championship 2025: McIlroy, a five-time major champion, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top five. McIlroy was the betting favorite and the rooting favorite when the Open Championship returned to Royal Portrush in 2019 for the first time since 1951. However, the Northern Irishman had a disappointing showing, as he missed the cut after shooting 79 in the opening round and 65 in the second round.

McIlroy had gone over four years without winning a major championship at that point, and it would be nearly six more years before he'd finally win the 2025 Masters to end the drought and complete the career Grand Slam. However, he's played sparingly since then, playing in just five solo tournaments since his April triumph and failing to crack the top five in any of those events.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scottie Scheffler, who is now a three-time major champion after winning the PGA Championship earlier this year. Scheffler didn't capture his first PGA Tour win until Feb. 2022 at the WM Phoenix Open, but he climbed to No. 1 in the world ranking later that season. Just 41 months later, he's now a 16-time PGA Tour winner and three-time major champion.

However, Open Championship golf has been a test for the American. In four career starts in golf's oldest major, Scheffler hasn't finished better than T-7, and he finished outside the top 20 in two of those attempts. He's also cooled off a little since recording his third win of the season at the Memorial Tournament, finishing T-7 at the U.S. Open and T-6 at the Travelers Championship.

Meanwhile, the model has examined Bryson DeChambeau's chances of winning a third major. The 31-year-old has piled up 14 worldwide wins, and he's helped modernize the game in more ways than one, with single-length clubs, an analytical style and an army of social media followers. He's also become one of the biggest major championship threats in golf, with six top-six finishes in majors the last three seasons and two major wins.

However, he's coming off a missed cut at the U.S. Open, and he's also struggled to adapt to links golf. He's missed the cut in three of his seven career starts at Open Championships and has only recorded one top-25 finish, though it was a respectable T-8 in 2022. He's a different player since missing the cut at Royal Portrush in 2019, but will his playing style work in an Open Championship setting? See the full Open Championship projections from the model here.

How to make 2025 Open Championship picks

The model is targeting five golfers with odds longer than 20-1 who will make a strong run at the Claret Jug. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2025 Open Championship, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau finish? Check out the latest 2025 Open Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four Masters and last two PGA Championships.

2025 Open Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2025 Open Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +470

Rory McIlroy +700

Jon Rahm +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2100

Shane Lowry +2100

Tyrrell Hatton +2300

Xander Schauffele +2400

Viktor Hovland +2600

Robert MacIntyre +2700

Collin Morikawa +3100

Matt Fitzpatrick +3800

Sepp Straka +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4400

Adam Scott +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Ryan Fox +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Sam Burns +5500

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Brooks Koepka +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Cameron Young +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Ben Griffin +6500

Patrick Reed +6500

Harry Hall +6500

Thomas Detry +7500

Max Homa +8000

Cameron Smith +8000

J.J. Spaun +8000

Jason Day +9000

Brian Harman +9500

Corey Conners +9500

Aaron Rai +9500

Min Woo Lee +9500

Si Woo Kim +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Rasmus Hojgaard +10000

Thriston Lawrence +10000

Nicolai Hojgaard +11000

Padraig Harrington +11000

Dean Burmester +11000

Maverick McNealy +11000

Rickie Fowler +11000

Wyndham Clark +11000

Alex Noren +11000

Victor Perez +11000

Tom Kim +11000

Sungjae Im +11000

Harris English +11000

Matt Wallace +12000

Akshay Bhatia +12000

Tony Finau +12000

Marco Penge +12000

Aldrich Potgieter +12000

Lucas Herbert +12000

Daniel Brown +13000

Louis Oosthuizen +13000

Tom McKibbin +13000

Bud Cauley +15000

Dustin Johnson +17000

John Catlin +18000

Jordan Smith +18000

Byeong Hun An +18000

Matthew Jordan +18000

Lee Westwood +18000

Phil Mickelson +19000

Sahith Theegala +20000

Chris Kirk +20000

Thorbjorn Olesen +21000

Abraham Ancer +21000

J.T. Poston +21000

Gary Woodland +21000

Kurt Kitayama +21000

Tom Hoge +21000

Denny McCarthy +21000

Romain Langasque +21000

Austin Eckroat +21000

Adrian Meronk +25000

Matthieu Pavon +25000

John Parry +25000

Guido Migliozzi +27000

Mackenzie Hughes +27000

Matteo Manassero +27000

Adam Hadwin +27000

Zach Johnson +27000

Ewen Ferguson +27000

Eric Cole +27000

Brendon Todd +27000

Henrik Stenson +32000

Lucas Glover +32000

Francesco Molinari +32000

Daniel Young +32000

Angel Hidalgo +32000

Oliver Lindell +32000

Sampson Zheng +32000

Brian Campbell +32000

Sean Crocker +42000

Justin Walters +42000

Nathan Kimsey +42000

Connor Graham +50000

Jacob Skov Olesen +50000

John Axelsen +75000

Sebastian Cave +85000

Curtis Knipes +85000

George Bloor +85000

John Daly +100000

Justin Leonard +100000

Ernie Els +100000

Stewart Cink +100000

Darren Clarke +100000

Todd Hamilton +100000

Richard Teder +100000

Jesper Sandborg +100000

Frazer Jones +100000

OJ Farrell +100000