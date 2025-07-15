With a win at the John Deere Classic two weeks back, Brian Campbell became the sixth golfer to rack up multiple victories in the 2025 PGA Tour season. He joins Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy -- who each have three -- as well as fellow two-time winners in Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin and Sepp Straka. While the first two names are the 2025 Open Championship favorites, the other four could be steals in British Open bets if they can translate their winning ways onto the links of Royal Portrush.

The Northern Ireland course will host the Open Championship 2025, which has Scheffler as the +450 favorite, followed by McIlroy at +700. Amongst the other multi-time winners, Straka is next at +5000. Before locking in your 2025 Open Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- and the 2025 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Now that the 2025 Open Championship field is locked in and fans are deciding where to bet the Open Championship, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2025 Open Championship predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau

One shocker the model is calling at the Open Championship 2025: Rory McIlroy, a five-time major champion, stumbles this week and falls outside the top three. The 36-year-old is now a five-time major champion and is one of only six golfers to complete the modern grand slam after winning the 2025 Masters. He's also the 2014 Open Championship winner, but he didn't fare well while facing enormous pressure at Royal Portrush in 2019.

The Northern Irishman missed the cut at the first Open Championship played in Northern Ireland in nearly 70 years despite being the betting and rooting favorite. He's also failed to crack the top five in each of the five solo events that he's played since winning at Augusta and missed the cut at last year's Open Championship.

The model has also locked in its projection for Scottie Scheffler, who is now a three-time major champion after winning the PGA Championship earlier this year. He's unquestionably the best player in the world right now after piling up 16 wins on the PGA Tour since Feb. 2022, but he has had a few difficulties in the Open Championship. He hasn't cracked the top five in any of his four starts in golf's oldest major and was outside the top 20 twice.

However, he has been inside the top 25 in all four of his Open Championship starts and was top 10 twice, including a career-best t-7th finish last year at Royal Troon. He's top 25 in all four major strokes gained categories on the PGA Tour this season and his improvements to his all-around game, particularly his putting, are a big reason why he could finally be a factor in an Open Championship.

The model has also locked in its projection for Bryson DeChambeau, who is a two-time major champion who also had top-five finishes in both this year's Masters and PGA Championship. DeChambeau wasn't able to maintain his top-five streak at last month's U.S. Open as he missed the cut after winning the major a year ago. Nonetheless, he's been on quite a run over his last seven major starts as he has five finishes in the top six.

DeChambeau collected his 14th professional win in May in South Korea, but success has been fleeting at this specific major tournament. The Open is the only that he's never recorded a top 5 at, and he only has one top 25 over his seven British Open starts. DeChambeau missed the cut in 2019 when The Open was last at Royal Portrush, shooting 5-over-par and finishing four strokes back of the cut line. Thus, he'll look to lean more on recent results, both in majors and this season, rather than his history at The Open Championship. See the full Open Championship projections from the model here.

How to make 2025 Open Championship picks

The model is targeting targeting five golfers with odds of 28-1 or longer to make a strong run up the leaderboard, including a monster 50-1 longshot. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2025 Open Championship, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau finish? Check out the latest 2025 Open Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four Masters and last two PGA Championships.

2025 Open Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2025 Open Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +700

Jon Rahm +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Xander Schauffele +2500

Ludvig Åberg +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3000

Shane Lowry +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Sepp Straka +5000

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Jordan Spieth +5500

Brooks Koepka +5500

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Russell Henley +6500

Corey Conners +7500

Justin Rose +7500

Patrick Reed +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Hideki Matsuyama +8000

Sam Burns +8000

Ben Griffin +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Jason Day +9000

Chris Gotterup +9000

Keegan Bradley +10000