The final golf major of the season will conclude on Sunday with the fourth round of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler held a one-shot lead heading into the third round, and he stretched his lead to four shots on Saturday. Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick (-9) fell five shots behind Scheffler (-14), while Haotong Li (-10) took over second place. Rory McIlroy is one of four golfers at 8 under after shooting 5 under on Saturday.

The Sunday 2025 Open Championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Scheffler as the -750 favorite to win (risk $750 to win $100) heading into the final round. McIlroy is 22-1, while Li and Fitzpatrick are both 28-1. Tyrrell Hatton, who is also at 8 under, is next on the PGA odds board at 50-1.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters (its fourth Masters in a row), this year's PGA Championship and last year's U.S. Open.

Now that three rounds are in the books at the 2025 Open Championship, SportsLine simulated the final round 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Top 2025 Open Championship predictions

One surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Open Championship: Li, who is in solo second place at 10 under, stumbles on Sunday and falls all the way out of the top five.

Li once rose to 32nd in the world before falling all the way outside the top 500 in the Official World Golf Ranking, but he has reemerged this week. However, this is his first appearance in a major championship since 2022, and he only has one top-15 finish at a major during his career. He has done well to hang around thus far, but he will be playing in a pressure-packed final pairing on Sunday and the model does not have him staying in the top five by the end of the round.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, an 80-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The defending Open Championship winner put together one of the most impressive rounds of the day on Saturday, shooting 5 under to move into eighth place on the leaderboard. Schauffele is only three shots back of Li for second place, and he can lean on his major experience from last year. He also won the PGA Championship last year while finishing inside the top eight at all four majors, so he knows what it takes to make a run on Sunday. The model likes him as a deep longshot to win and recommends him as a top-five bet (+170) as well.

How to make 2025 Open Championship picks

The model is targeting three massive triple-digit longshots who could make a surprising run on Sunday.

So, who will win the Open Championship 2025, and which longshots stun the golfing world?

2025 Open Championship odds, Sunday contenders

Scottie Scheffler -750

Rory McIlroy +2200

Haotong Li +2800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2800

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Xander Schauffele +8000

Chris Gotterup +8000

Harris English +9000

Robert MacIntyre +27000

Rasmus Højgaard +50000

Ludvig Åberg +50000

Russell Henley +50000

Nicolai Højgaard +50000

Brian Harman +60000

Justin Rose +75000

Akshay Bhatia +100000